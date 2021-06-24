Michael Bublé's daughter declares she loves Marvel (not princesses) in cute clip

Michael Bublé’s toddler, Vida, is apparently a huge fan of the Marvel franchise, and she made that very clear in an adorable video.

“So, do you like the princess?” Bublé, 45, asked her in an Instagram clip.

Vida, who turns 3 in July, answered with an emotional “No!”

“What do you like?” her dad asked.

“I like Marvel!” the toddler said, looking close to tears.

“Marvel? You like Marvel? Like the superheroes?” Bublé said, flashing an approving smile at the camera.

“Yeah!” his daughter responded, now so overcome with emotion that she buried her head in her dad's shoulder.

“I should have seen it coming....” Bublé captioned the clip of his daughter’s hilariously passionate reaction.

“Her first words were 'I AM INEVITABLE!'" he added, quoting the villain Thanos from 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Bublé and his wife, Argentine actor Luisana Lopilato, welcomed Vida Amber Betty in 2018. They also have two sons, Noah, 7, and Elias, 5.

Bublé and Lopilato share plenty of cute photos and videos of their children on social media, usually without revealing their kids’ faces.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

In March, Bublé shared pics of a goofy father-daughter moment with Vida, who was dressed in a pig costume.

“Hogs and kisses from me and Vida!” the dad of three wrote in the caption.

When Vida was born, Lopilato posted a sweet Instagram photo of her newborn daughter’s hand.

"How to put into words what makes our hearts explode with love? There aren’t enough hours in the day to contemplate it,” she wrote in the caption in her native Spanish. “I thank God for giving us this gift of life and happiness. Because to look into her eyes, is to look at the sky itself.”