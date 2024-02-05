Who are King Charles’ grandchildren? All about George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet

Buckingham Palace officials announced Feb. 5 that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

Palace officials said tests found a "form of cancer" when the king went to the hospital recently for a benign prostate enlargement, palace officials said. A “separate issue of concern” was found by doctors and further testing identified a type of cancer.

The coronation of the king took place in May 2023 after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in 2022 following a reign that lasted more than 70 years.

Charles is the father of two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. He had his sons with his late ex-wife, Princess Diana. William and Harry have each gone on to have families of their own. Here's a look at King Charles' grandchildren.

Prince George

Prince George is the oldest of King Charles' five grandkids. Samir Hussein / WireImage

George, 10, was born July 22, 2013. He is the eldest child of William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Upon turning 10, Kensington Palace released a photo of him that showed just how much he looks like his father.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz take on Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on July 16, 2023 in London. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Charlotte, 8, was born May 2, 2015. She is the only daughter and middle child of William and Kate and has been known to make some funny faces.

Prince Louis

Prince Louis of Wales attends the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2023 in Sandringham, England. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Louis, 5, was born April 23, 2018. He is the youngest child of William and Kate. He has quickly developed a reputation for hamming it up for the cameras.

Prince Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation

Archie, 4, was born May 6, 2019. He is the oldest child of Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. In a 2022 interview, Harry told TODAY that his son shares his personality.

“Yeah, and I think so. I always try and keep that. I think that, the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive,” he said.

Princess Lilibet

Princess Lilibet is the youngest of King Charles' five grandchildren. Misan Harriman

Lilibet, 2, was born June 4, 2021. She is the youngest daughter of Harry and Meghan. In March 2023, Lilibet and her brother got updated titles that were shared on the British royal family's website.

In the past, Archie and Lilibet had been been referred to as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor on the website.