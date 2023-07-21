Prince George looks just like his dad in new portrait celebrating his 10th birthday

Happy 10th birthday, Prince George!

In anticipation of the prince's milestone birthday on July 22, Kensington Palace released an adorable photo of the young prince smiling wide in a plaid blue shirt and teal pants.

In the photo, taken earlier in July by Millie Pilkington, George sits on stone steps in Windsor looking tall, dapper and just like his father, Prince William, ahead of his big double-digit birthday.

Happy birthday, Prince George! Millie Pilkington / Kensington Palace

Born in 2013, George is the oldest child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. William and Catherine also share two other children, Princess Charlotte, who turned 8 in May, and Prince Louis, 5.

William and the former Kate Middleton release an annual photo of George in honor of his birthday.

Last year, the young prince grinned in a blue shirt on his 9th birthday in a photo shared by his parents' official Instagram account, @princeandprincessofwales.

"George is turning 9!" his parents wrote in the caption, along with a cake and balloon emoji.

George has had a busy year so far. Earlier this month, George attended the Wimbledon men’s final July 16 with Charlotte and their parents. The siblings’ adorable reactions to the intense match proved a highlight of the game.

Back in May, George celebrated the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III. Charles was officially crowned king at the ceremonial event May 6, and George served as one of his grandfather's pages of honor, tasked with holding the king’s robes.

George also posed with William and Charles for a new portrait taken on the day of the coronation. The portrait displays the future of the British monarchy: William is the heir the throne, while George is second in line.