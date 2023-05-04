King Charles is already king. Here’s why there is a coronation

Questions about King Charles III's coronation began swirling almost as soon as he ascended the throne in September.

The date for the United Kingdom’s first coronation in 70 years has been set for May 6, 2023, and while other details about the weekend-long celebration have been released, many still have questions about what the ceremony means.And if Charles became king once Queen Elizabeth II died, why does he need a coronation anyway? Find out everything you need to know about a coronation:

What is a coronation?

A coronation in the U.K. is a ceremony in which a monarch is crowned as part of a Holy Communion service, according to Westminster Abbey.

Buckingham Palace describes a coronation as "an occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony."

King Charles III’s coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey, like most coronations since 1066. It will be the first time the public will see Charles and Queen Consort Camilla with crowns.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. Hugo Burnand / Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

During the event, the monarch takes an oath to God and the people they serve, is anointed with holy oil and, of course, is presented with royal objects such as the crown jewels.

The individual who holds the title of Archbishop of Canterbury, as the most senior cleric in the Church of England, has conducted most coronations since 1066, according to Westminster Abbey.

The current Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will lead King Charles III through the oath before the king sits on the coronation Chair to be anointed with holy oil and dressed in coronation regalia.

Then the St. Edward's Crown, which hasn't been used since his mother's coronation, will finally be placed upon his head. Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will also be crowned.

The procession will then leave Westminster Abbey, and members of the royal family will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to be seen by the public.

Several other events, including the coronation concert, will take place in the days following the coronation.

Why does King Charles III need a coronation?

Coronations aren't required by constitutional terms, but it remains part of British tradition for the past 1,000 years or so (King Edward V and King Edward VIII did not have coronations but were still kings, according to Westminster Abbey).

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on the day of their coronation at Buckingham Palace in 1953. Artist Unknown. Photo by The Print Collector. / Getty Images

Charles is also following in his mother's footsteps by waiting a few months to have a coronation ceremony after ascending the throne: Queen Elizabeth II became queen on February 6, 1952, but she was not coronated until June 2, 1953.

Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, are set to attend the coronation, along with foreign royals, world leaders, religious representatives and notable celebrities.

If you didn't score an invite, don't fear: Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh's coronation was the first televised British coronation, meaning Charles' will be the second to be shown live on TV.