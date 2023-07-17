IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Princess Charlotte took a page out of Prince Louis’ book with funny faces at Wimbledon

The 8-year-old princess had some priceless reactions during the Wimbledon men's final.
The Prince and Princess of Wales Attend Wimbledon 2023 - Day 14
Princess Charlotte had the best reactions to the 2023 Wimbledon men's final.Karwai Tang / WireImage
By Lindsay Lowe

Carlos Alcaraz may have defeated Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon men’s final on July 16, but Princess Charlotte’s adorable reactions to the match won the day.

Charlotte, 8, attended Sunday’s final with her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her brother, Prince George, who turns 10 on July 22.

The Prince and Princess of Wales Attend Wimbledon 2023 - Day 14
Cool, calm and collected. Karwai Tang / WireImage

The princess looked right at home on Centre Court, striking a casual pose as she watched the final through pink-framed sunglasses.

In another cute moment, she stuck her tongue out.

Celebrity Sightings At Wimbledon 2023 - Day 14
Charlotte made some silly faces during the Wimbledon men's final.Karwai Tang / WireImage

Charlotte seemed to be following the match attentively. She appeared to listen closely as her mother pointed something out to her from the stands.

Image: Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Mom and daughter watched the game closely.Julian Finney / Getty Images

She and the former Kate Middleton also erupted in cheers during the match, which saw Spanish player Alcaraz win his first Wimbledon championship.

The Prince and Princess of Wales Attend Wimbledon 2023 - Day 14
The princess was clearly getting into the action.Karwai Tang / WireImage

Prince Louis, 5, didn’t seem to be with his siblings that day, but he would have undoubtedly also had some priceless reactions to the match.

The young prince is known for his expressive facial moments during public outings. 

He warmed hearts when he appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June for the "Trooping the Colour" parade, scrunching up his face and appearing to pretend to fly an airplane during a military flypast.

He also had some adorably honest reactions during the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III, in May. Like any 5-year-old sitting through a long, formal event would no doubt do, he let out a big yawn and gazed curiously up at Westminster Abbey's grand ceiling.

A few days before the Wimbledon men’s final, all three royal children made a cute appearance together with their parents at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF (Royal Air Force) Fairford in England on July 14.

