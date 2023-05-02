Kate Middleton shares new photo of Princess Charlotte for her 8th birthday

Princess Charlotte is turning 8 and per tradition, her family released a new photo of the young royal!

The photo, taken by her mother, the former Kate Middleton, shows Charlotte smiling big — with a few teeth missing — and wearing a white dress with pastel flowers. The young princess turns 8 on May 2.

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow," reads an Instagram caption alongside the picture.

This was the first time the public has seen the princes since she joined her royal family at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023. That day, she color coordinated with the Princess of Wales in a blue floral dress.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on April 9, 2023, in Windsor, England. Antony Jones / GC Images

This time of year is awfully busy for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family.

On April 23, the family also celebrated Louis' 5th birthday, which they also marked with a new photo of William and Kate's youngest child.

Just two days before Charlotte’s birthday, Kate and William celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary. To commemorate the special day, their official Instagram shared a photo of themselves out on a bike ride.

The family is also gearing up for King Charles' coronation, which is taking place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Princess Charlotte, along with her older brother, Prince George, is expected to participate in this weekend's coronation. Prince Louis could be joining his siblings as well, although he was known for stealing the show when he joined the family at last summer's jubilee for the late Queen Elizabeth II.