Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96

Elizabeth II, the “accidental queen” who turned into the longest-reigning British monarch, leading her nation through historic challenges and tragedies, died Sept. 8. She was 96 years old.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Inheriting a monarchy through a twist of fate, Elizabeth began her reign during the post-World War II era and guided it into the digital age, feeding the public’s fascination with the royal family through social media.

Elizabeth is widely credited with opening up the royal family to the public eye. She encouraged her children to live their lives beyond the palace walls, a philosophy that popularized the monarchy but also exposed them to criticism.

On Sept. 9, 2015, Elizabeth became the longest-reigning monarch in British history, overtaking the record previously held by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria. Since she took the throne, 13 American presidents and 15 British prime ministers have assumed office.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on the day of their coronation at Buckingham Palace in 1953. Print Collector / Getty Images

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on April 21, 1926, the third in line to a throne she never expected to inherit. She was 10 when her father unexpectedly became monarch as King George VI after his older brother, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne so he could marry Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced American socialite.

During World War II, the royal family refused to evacuate despite nightly bombing raids from Nazi Germany. A young Elizabeth tried to reassure other children who also remained behind in a 1940 radio address on BBC’s “Children’s Hour.”

“We know every one of us that, in the end, all will be well,” the 14-year-old princess said in a speech that provided the world a glimpse into her future as queen.