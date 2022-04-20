Prince Harry says son Archie shares his ‘cheeky’ personality: ‘I always try and keep that’

Prince Harry’s son is a chip off the ol’ block.

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about life with son Archie, 2, peeling back the curtain on his little boy while speaking to Hoda Kotb for an exclusive interview that aired Wednesday on TODAY.

At one point, Hoda asked what a typical Wednesday is like for Harry.

“It revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible,” he said, referring to Archie and his younger sister, Lilibet, who will turn 1 on June 4. The prince shares both kids with his wife, the former Meghan Markle.

And while he may have royal ancestry, Harry, who recently paid a surprise visit to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, can’t escape the challenges that befell so many parents during the pandemic.

“This whole working from home stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID, because it’s really hard," Harry said. "But when your kids and you are in the same place, it’s really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap. So, I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls.”

“But he often gets us off them, as well, so that’s also a nice thing,” he added.

Hoda asked if Archie, who will turn 3 next month, shares his dad's “cheeky” personality.

“Yeah, and I think so. I always try and keep that. I think that, the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive,” he said.

Harry says he is aware the world can be a tough place, but he hopes to make it a good one for his children.

“There’s so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there’s also so much to worry about,” he said. “My sort of mantra now every day, it’s a dangerous one, because I need to make sure that I don’t have burnout, but it’s trying to make the world a better place for my kids. Otherwise, what’s the point in bringing kids into this world, right? It’s a responsibility that I feel as a parent and that you probably feel as a parent as well.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

“We can’t fix everything. We know that,” he added. “But what we can do is be there for each other.”

Earlier this week at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, Harry said his son is interested in becoming either an astronaut or a pilot, but added the profession isn't what concerns him.

“What I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today,” he said at an opening ceremony for the event.