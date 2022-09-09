26 notable facts about Queen Elizabeth that celebrate her life and legacy

When Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at age 96, she had reigned for more than 70 years. Britain's longest-reigning monarch lived a life guiding a nation through triumph and tragedy.

Known as the "accidental queen", Elizabeth inherited the monarchy through a twist of fate after her father died suddenly at age 56.

Here are 26 Queen Elizabeth facts you may not know yet, including just how many crowns she wore on her coronation day.

26 Queen Elizabeth facts that celebrate her life