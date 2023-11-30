Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Surprise!

Paris Hilton was as shocked as anyone to learn that her mom, Kathy Hilton, recently got a tattoo.

Kathy Hilton let the cat out of the bag during a joint appearance with her daughter on the Nov. 29 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Cohen was chatting about this week's episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” in which Kathy Hilton’s sister, Kyle Richards, inked the letter “K” on the arm of her BFF, Morgan Wade, and also got a new tattoo herself.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards both got tattoos during this week's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Jason Davis / Getty Images

“Tonight we saw Kyle and her friend Morgan getting tattoos. You’ve met Morgan Wade, right? You went to the concert and …” Cohen began.

Then Kathy Hilton stopped him and showed him her ankle.

“Wait a minute, you got a tattoo, too?” Cohen said.

Apparently, her daughter was just as stunned.

“What? You have a tattoo?” Paris Hilton said. “I don’t even have one.”

Kathy Hilton confirmed she had gotten some new ink, and while it wasn’t visible on screen, she hinted that it was a four-leaf clover.

She revealed that she had gotten the tattoo at her house while her other sister, Kim Richards, was there.

“You’d have killed me if I did that when I was a teenager,” Paris Hilton joked to her mom.

Kathy Hilton also addressed Kyle Richards’ recent separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

She said, “Yes and no,” when asked whether she had been surprised by the split, and called her half-sister a “great mother and a great wife.”

Kathy and Paris Hilton also opened up about Richards and Umansky’s separation during an interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Nov. 27.

“When I first saw it, it just broke my heart,” Kathy Hilton told Hoda. “Kyle, believe it or not, she’s the youngest but ... she’s very strong, resilient, and I love my nieces. I just want her to be happy.”