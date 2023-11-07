Kyle Richards is making it clear that she and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are not divorcing.

After mistakenly saying the word "divorce" while talking about her husband during a red carpet interview at BravoCon, Richards later clarified her comments when she spoke with Andy Cohen on a special episode of "Watch What Happens Live" previously taped at BravoCon in Las Vegas that aired Nov. 6.

“I misspoke on the (red) carpet today,” the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star.

“Two times I had to correct someone when they said ‘divorce.’ I said ‘separated.’ And then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So, that was my bad," she explained.

Despite their relationship status, Richards said she views her marriage with Umansky as a "success."

"We're still a love story," she said, adding they're "still amicable."

"I love him very much."

Richards' comments come a few days after she started crying while discussing her and Umansky's relationship at a "RHOBH" panel she attended at BravoCon.

“We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens and we have a really strong family unit,” the mom of four shared while tearing up onstage.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been married since 1996. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

“We’re just trying to figure it out. We know we love each other," she said.

“This is not my fairytale clearly,” Richards added. “I do appreciate all of your support.”

In October, Umansky told People that he and Richards were “separated,” after they issued a joint statement earlier this year that shot down any rumors regarding a divorce.

“We’ve been married for 27 years, we’re having a bit of a rough patch,” Umansky told People, adding that he and Richards are not giving up on each other just yet.

“Sometimes life throws you different things,” he said, adding, “You’ve gotta work through it.”

Some of Richards' rocky moments with Umansky will play out on Season 13 of "RHOBH." On Instagram, the reality TV star said fans will see both “good and bad” moments from her life in the show.