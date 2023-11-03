BravoCon 2023 is upon us, and after last year’s event in New York City, the convention is “upping the ante and creating an experience that provides more access to everything you love,” a message on the BravoCon 2023 website reads.

The multiday event starts Friday, Nov. 3, and goes through Sunday, Nov. 5. Each day will have different panels featuring Bravolebrities and guest moderators, photo-ops and add-on experiences where fans can “raise a glass with” their favorite Bravolebs.

Friday’s schedule kicks off at 10 a.m. PST with an “Ask Andy” panel, moderated by Jeff Lewis, where executive producer and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen answers fan questions, and wraps with “The Bravos,” Bravo’s first-of-its-kind awards show which features awards like Best Dressed…In a Costume and the Vicki Gunvalson Gag Award. Vicki will also be the first recipient of the Wifetime Achievement Award for her legacy with the “Housewives.”

Fans at home will also get to experience BravoCon 2023! Peacock announced Oct. 26 that it will stream exclusive panels and interviews from the event.

TODAY.com will be live blogging from BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas — follow along with all of the updates below.

(Bravo, Peacock and TODAY.com share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)