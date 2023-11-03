BravoCon 2023 is upon us, and after last year’s event in New York City, the convention is “upping the ante and creating an experience that provides more access to everything you love,” a message on the BravoCon 2023 website reads.
The multiday event starts Friday, Nov. 3, and goes through Sunday, Nov. 5. Each day will have different panels featuring Bravolebrities and guest moderators, photo-ops and add-on experiences where fans can “raise a glass with” their favorite Bravolebs.
Friday’s schedule kicks off at 10 a.m. PST with an “Ask Andy” panel, moderated by Jeff Lewis, where executive producer and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen answers fan questions, and wraps with “The Bravos,” Bravo’s first-of-its-kind awards show which features awards like Best Dressed…In a Costume and the Vicki Gunvalson Gag Award. Vicki will also be the first recipient of the Wifetime Achievement Award for her legacy with the “Housewives.”
Fans at home will also get to experience BravoCon 2023! Peacock announced Oct. 26 that it will stream exclusive panels and interviews from the event.
TODAY.com will be live blogging from BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas — follow along with all of the updates below.
(Bravo, Peacock and TODAY.com share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)
‘Bravo2Bravo: Bosom Buddies’: Craig Conover says if he was in Shep Rose’s shoes, he ‘wouldn’t be friends’ with Austen Kroll after Austen kissed Shep’s ex
When "Southern Charm" star Shep Rose was asked if Craig Conover has "stepped up" and "further proved his loyalty" as a friend this season, Shep says, "Yeah, and he's staunch in his opinions, and credit to him for still being friends with Austen when he's like, 'I would not be present to you if the roles were reversed basically.'"
The current season of "Southern Charm" has shown the fallout from Shep's close friend and co-star Austen Kroll kissing Shep's ex Taylor Ann Green. Craig has also been vocal with his opinions during discussions relating to the news this season, saying essentially it violates bro code.
"He draws the lines in the sand, and he really sticks to his guns, which is a good quality," Shep adds.
"Infidelity and stuff — it's just not for me," Craig says.
"I just said this season, if I was Shep, I wouldn't be friends with him (Austen) anymore," Craig adds, "but I'm not Shep."
"I'm a forgiving soul," Shep says.
Take a look at the full lineup for BravoCon Day 1
“Ask Andy”: Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen answers fan questions. Moderated by Jeff Lewis.
“Bravo2Bravo: Bosom Buddies”: Bravo’s closest duos — like Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards — come together to talk about their friendships.
“Magic Men of Jersey”: Some of the guys from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” take center stage with the cast of “Magic Mike Live.” Featured talent includes Joe Gorga, Joe Benigno and Frank Catania.
“Housewife2Housewife: Comeback Queens”: Bravolebrities from coast to coast unite to discuss their triumphant returns. Featured talent includes Heather Dubrow and Shereé Whitfield.
“Sur’ving Up the Latest With Vanderpump Rules”: The “Vanderpump Rules” cast comes together to talk about “Scandoval” and preview what’s to come next season. Moderated by Karamo.
“The Way We OC It”: The “Real Housewives of Orange County” ladies reunite to look back on the latest season and more. Moderated by Danny Pellegrino.
“The Summer House Always Wins”: The cast of “Summer House” discusses the most recent drama among the cast. Moderated by Brian Moylan.
“Oh Captain, Our Captains”: Former “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain moderates a panel with the beloved captains of the “Below Deck” franchises.
“Viva Las Atlanta Peaches”: The Atlanta housewives come together to discuss the drama from the latest season and where they stand with each other now.
“Bravo2Bravo: Breaking the Ice In the Winter House”: The cast of “Winter House” sits down to discuss the drama from their season, currently airing on Bravo.
“The Real Housewives of Dubai” Season Two premiere
“The Bravos”: Bravo’s first-of-its-kind award show.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ returns in January for Season 11
“Vanderpump Rules,” which scored its first Emmy nomination this year after a drama-filled Season 10 revolving around “Scandoval,” is returning for an 11th season this January, Bravo announced just before the “Ask Andy” panel Nov. 3.
Lisa Vanderpump is returning, according to Variety, along with Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. Raquel Leviss, who was at the center of the cheating scandal with Madix and Sandoval, is not returning.
'Bravo2Bravo: Bosom Buddies': 'Summer House' stars respond to question about reason for Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's split
"Summer House" stars Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller responded to a fan who asked about the reason for Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's broken engagement.
"Don't dodge the question," the fan says.
"If I told you, I would get fired," Paige replies.
"When you watch the season, you’ll see exactly what happened and why they ended their engagement — and it will make a lot of sense,” she adds.
Both Paige and Ciara says they are "not taking teams" when asked if they're on Lindsay's or Carl's side after the split.
'Bravo2Bravo: Bosom Buddies': Dorit Kemsley denies rumors about her and husband PK Kemsley
"RHOBH" star Dorit Kemsley responded to a fan's question at BravoCon about the rumors she and husband PK Kemsley separated.
"I already did deny the rumors, immediately," Dorit answers.
"PK and I immeditely put out a joint statement to debunk the rumor," Dorit adds, saying she heard an article was in the works about their relationship."
"So yes, the rumors are not true,” she emphasizes.
'Bravo2Bravo: Bosom Buddies': Kyle Richards reacts to husband Mauricio Umansky's 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination
During a fan Q&A at BravoCon, Kyle Richards responded to a question about a fan asking for her thoughts on husband Mauricio Umansky's elimination from "DWTS."
"I felt sad because honestly I thought he did an amazing job, and I don’t think it was a fair elimination at all. I know he was disappointed because he is competitive. … So I didn’t like that,” Kyle answers.
Kyle recently said on "WWHL" she was hurt by photos showing Mauricio, whom she is separated from, apparently holding hands with his pro dance partner Emma Slater. After the "WWHL" episode, Mauricio and Emma shared videos to Instagram explaining they are just friends.
'Bravo2Bravo: Bosom Buddies': Kyle Richards hints at tattoo Morgan Wade got
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards says she and Dorit Kemsley are "like sisters," before laughing (cue Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton flashbacks).
“I really do think we’re unbreakable,” Kyle says about her friendship with Dorit.
"Kyle has got a thicker skin than I thought she had, which I was really happy to learn," Dorit says about Kyle.
"I have learned that Dorit gets a little jealous if I have a good friend, and she’s open to getting a tattoo with me,” Kyle says, referencing an upcoming scene in the current season of "RHOBH" which shows Kyle and friend Morgan Wade in a tattoo shop together.
‘Ask Andy’: Andy Cohen responds to the ‘reality reckoning’
Friday kicked off with an “Ask Andy” panel in which “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen responds to questions from moderator Jeff Lewis and fans in the audience.
A fan approached the mic to ask about the “reality reckoning” led by former “RHONY” star Bethenny Frankel, who has been vocally pushing for a reality TV union and has hired high-powered attorneys to help her efforts since earlier this year. Earlier this week, Bravo talent past and present spoke to Vanity Fair about allegations of mistreatment, harassment and more.
In response, Cohen said: “Bravo and the shows that are on Bravo bring millions of people so much joy and so much happiness, which is why we're all here — to have fun — and what I think is, I live in the joy these shows bring people. I think we all do. That's the place that I'm at.”
Merch On Merch On Merch
From glittery "BravoCon, Baby" crewnecks to a "Baby Gorgeous" cosmetic bag (Hey, Lisa Barlow!). The merch shop is stocked at BravoCon 2023.
Fans flock to Caesars Forum in Las Vegas for BravoCon 2023
Bravo fans from all over the world have united for BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas at Caesars Forum rocking merch showing "Housewives," "Vanderpump Rules" stars and more!
Signs outside of the venue display some of Bravo's most iconic faces.
Here's a look inside one of the ballrooms decked out for the convention, dubbed the "Gold Stage."