Strap in for a wild ride. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 13 trailer dropped, and the drama looks real.

On Oct. 3, Bravo released its over 3-minute long preview for the upcoming season across social platforms. The new season premieres on Oct. 25, and it gives a peek at what's to come regarding Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage.

As Richards emotionally vents in the trailer about the pressure of people expecting "true love" out of her relationship, fellow cast member Erika Jayne interrupts her to say, "This is true love. There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else's opinion can f--- off."

Richards and Umansky seemingly hint at infidelity claims in the trailer and show conversations within their family around what is happening within their relationship.

At the dinner table, the pair seems to be arguing with their three daughters present as Umansky says he doesn't want to talk about an issue and Richards is seen leaving the room.

Umansky later says to Richards, "I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair," to which she responds, "For once, it’s me."

Moments later, Richards is seen sitting down with her girls, telling them, "We are a very strong family and we always will be. We always will be. You know, nothing can change that," as they appear to cry.

Rumors about Umansky and Richards splitting up began making headlines over the summer. The couple made a joint statement on July 4 saying that "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they wrote. "But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

The couple has been on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since the series began in 2010. Richards is the last original cast member on the Beverly Hills' series.