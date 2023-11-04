BravoCon Day 2 live updates: Fans gear up for panels with ‘RHONJ’ and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ producers

BravoCon 2023 is fully underway with a jampacked schedule planned for Day 2.

After Day 1 kicked off the con with panels and a new award show called “The Bravos,” more events are in store for the second day of action on Saturday, Nov. 4.

An “Ask Andy” session again begins the day with executive producer and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen, followed by panels with “Housewives” of New York City, Miami and Potomac. New Jersey “Housewives” will also partake in Part 1 of its two panels, and producers of “Vanderpump Rules” will come together for a discussion moderated by Karamo.

Fans at home will also get to experience BravoCon 2023: Peacock will stream exclusive panels and interviews from the event starting Nov. 3 through Nov. 10.

TODAY.com will be live blogging from BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas — follow along below.

(Bravo, Peacock and TODAY.com share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)