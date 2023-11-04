BravoCon Day 2 live updates: Fans gear up for panels with ‘RHONJ’ and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ producers

BravoCon 2023 is fully underway with a jampacked schedule planned for Day 2.
After Day 1 kicked off the con with panels and a new award show called “The Bravos,” more events are in store for the second day of action on Saturday, Nov. 4.
An “Ask Andy” session again begins the day with executive producer and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen, followed by panels with “Housewives” of New York City, Miami and Potomac. New Jersey “Housewives” will also partake in Part 1 of its two panels, and producers of “Vanderpump Rules” will come together for a discussion moderated by Karamo.
Fans at home will also get to experience BravoCon 2023: Peacock will stream exclusive panels and interviews from the event starting Nov. 3 through Nov. 10.
TODAY.com will be live blogging from BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas — follow along below.
(Bravo, Peacock and TODAY.com share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)
Take a peek at BravoCon’s lineup for Day 2
“Ask Andy”: A Q&A with Bravo host Andy Cohen kicks off the morning.
“Housewife2Housewife: The New Wave of Wives”: Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester moderate a panel with various new “Housewives.”
“Battle of the Sexes”: Bravolebs like Ariana Madix and Amir Lancaster face off in a girls-vs-guys game led by moderator Jerry O’Connell.
“Social Media Butterflies”: Sai De Silva, Scheana Shay and others partake in a chat about the good and bad of digital media.
“Bringing the Miami Heat to Vegas”: “The Real Housewives of Miami” get together for a panel moderated by Danny Pellegrino.
“Bravolebrity Shop-off”: The “business mavens” of Bravo highlight products to buy in an event that’s shoppable for the BravoCon audience.
“Potomac Takes Vegas”: Former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay leads a panel with “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”
“Bravo2Bravo: Bromance at BravoCon”: Carl Radke, Jason Cameron and other men from Bravo shows have a chat about their experiences on reality TV.
“Paging All Married to Medicine Fans: A 10-Season Celebration”: The cast of “Married to Medicine” celebrate its milestone 10th season.
“Let’s Hear It for (New) New York”: The Season 14 cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” have a discussion moderated by comedian Matt Rogers.
“In a Jersey State of Mind: Part 1”: “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and some of their husbands or partners hold their first of two panels. Melissa Gorga will partake in this one, while Teresa Giudice will appear in Part 2 on Sunday.
“Spilling the Vanderpump Tea with Bravo Producers”: The folks who produce “Vanderpump Rules” discuss how they handled “Scandoval.”
“BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen! Charming House Rules”: Cast members from “Summer House,” “Southern Charm,” “Southern Hospitality” and “Vanderpump Rules” sit down with Andy Cohen.
“BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen! Dynamic Duos”: Bravo’s notable twosomes sit down with Andy Cohen.