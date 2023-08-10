What’s going on with Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards? A timeline of their friendship

Kyle Richards has spent the summer dodging rumors surrounding her marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky and her close friendship with country music singer Morgan Wade.

In July, reports started circulating that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, were breaking up after 27 years of marriage. Some also speculated that Richards had started dating Wade, 28, as the two have shared multiple photos together on Instagram and have similar heart tattoos.

At the time, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband denied they were calling it quits.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they said in a statement uploaded to Richards’ Instagram page on July 4. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage.”

They added, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Richards has not publicly commented on her marriage since and has continued to celebrate her friendship with Wade.

She announced on Instagram that she will appear in the music video for Wade’s new song, “Fall in Love with Me,” out Aug. 10.

Read on to learn more about the start of their friendship and their reactions to recent romance rumors.

How did they meet?

On Aug. 4, Richards revealed she couldn’t wait for fans to see her in Wade’s music video and thanked the musician for including her in a sweet Instagram post.

Richards explained how their friendship began while sitting next to the singer in the Instagram reel. She also addressed rumors about a romantic fling with Wade.

“I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard ‘Wilder Days,’” Richards said, referring to Wade’s 2021 single. “And then I went to all the others, and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is really blowing me away with her voice and the lyrics.’”

She recalled searching Wade’s social media profiles and following her. Richards said she was surprised by the country music singer’s edgy look.

“And then I kept listening to her music on repeat. And then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her,” Richards said.

Wade chimed in and explained, “I just didn’t expect someone from Beverly Hills (to follow me).”

The clip then included quick snippets of Richards in the “Fall in Love with Me” music video.

Speaking about the speculation that the two are more than friends, Wade noted that every time she has someone star in one of her music videos, dating rumors emerge.

“If you get on the internet, you see people were obsessed with us being friends,” Wade said as the two joked about their unexpected friendship. “We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit.”

“Internet’s going to be popping off about this one, I’m sure,” she added.

Richards agreed and said she wanted to “give them something to talk about.”

Morgan shared the same Instagram reel on her page.

“The internet asked and @kylerichards18 and I delivered. ;),” she cheekily wrote in the caption.

How did Morgan Wade react to the rumors?

Although the two plan to mock gossip about them with the music video, Wade revealed that she was initially put off by the conversations surrounding her friendship with Richards.

During an interview with 103.5 Kiss FM on Aug. 6 at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Wade opened up about the “strange” comments.

In a snippet from the sit-down shared on the station’s TikTok page, Wade said, “It’s been a lot. It’s weird. It’s strange.”

She said she just wanted people to leave her alone before finding the situation “funny,” adding that she and Richards are “good friends.”

Wade explained, “At first, I was not looking at it that way because you wake up one morning and it’s like all this stuff about you on the internet, and I’m not used to that at all.”

The rising star said she simply wants to focus on her music.

“But now, I’m like, people weren’t going to shut up about it,” she continued. “We made this really sweet video, and it’s nice to be able to bring that light to a same-sex relationship in country music.”

She recognized the importance of making “something good out of a gossipy situation.”

Richards and her daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, supported Wade at the Chicago music festival.

She posted a selfie of the three of them hanging out backstage at the time to her Instagram story.

What have they posted about each other on social media?

The reality television star uploaded a picture with Wade for the first time on Feb. 16, 2022.

She shared a snap of them enjoying lunch with her daughter Alexia Umansky, “RHOBH” alum Teddi Mellencamp and friend Jenn Leipart.

“I stalked @morganwademusic on IG after listening to her music while driving solo from Utah to Colorado while making #housewivesofthenorthpole & today we met up in person for the 1st time,” Richards cheered in the caption.

She added, “The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries,” and included a heart emoji.

Since then, they have frequently posted photos together. In January, they took a trip with a group of friends.

“Much needed trip. Now back to work,” Wade captioned a carousel of photos from their vacation. The slideshow included a picture of Wade sitting on Richards’ lap on the plane ride and a group shot of the tourists on a yacht.

In February, the two had a fun day at Universal Studios Hollywood with Wade’s family.

Wade and Richards enjoying a day at the theme park. @morganwademusic via Instagram

Wade supported Richards at her Night Of Music event in April. The evening honored Richards’ late best friend Lorene Shea.

Richards expressed her gratitude for Wade in the caption.

“Thank you @morganwademusic for performing and making the night even more special by sharing your own personal stories,” she wrote.

In the comments, Wade returned the sentiment and thanked Richards for inviting her.

Wade popped up again on Richards’ Instagram page in June when the “Halloween” star posted a life update.

Richards snapped a photo in the gym with Wade in June. @kylerichards18 via Instagram

Richards shared a selfie from their gym session together and another snap of them at a resort in Aspen, Colorado.