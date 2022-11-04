Mauricio and Alexia Umansky are used to having cameras capture intimate and dramatic moments in their personal lives. Both have frequently appeared on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alongside star Kyle Richards.

The “Scream” actor has been married to Mauricio Umansky since 1996 and they share four children together, including 26-year-old Alexia Umansky.

With the upcoming Netflix reality series “Buying Beverly Hills,” however, Mauricio and Alexia Umansky are fully stepping into the spotlight. Their new show follows the father and daughter as they tackle the luxury real estate scene.

Farrah Brittany, Mauricio Umansky and Alexia Umansky on Buying Beverly Hills, 2022. Netflix

Each episode of “Buying Beverly Hills” reveals the inner workings of Mauricio Umansky’s real estate brokerage, The Agency, and the established and up-and-coming agents who work there. One of those brokers is 33-year-old Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky’s sister and Richards’s oldest daughter.

While Brittany is more confident in her role, newcomer Alexia Umansky is still learning the ropes as she handles the pressure of being the boss’s daughter. A trailer for the show, which premieres on Nov. 4, teases a potential office romance, tears and plenty of drama.

In an interview with TODAY, Mauricio and Alexia Umansky spoke about “Buying Beverly Hills” standing out from other popular occu-soaps (translation: a workplace-set reality show) and why the stakes in the series make it similar to a real-life season of “Succession.”

Umansky weighs in on how 'Buying Beverly Hills' compares to 'RHOBH'

Mauricio Umansky, 52, began by saying that headlining in his own reality series is a completely different experience that his brief appearances on “RHOBH."

“It’s putting ourselves vulnerable to a whole (other) dynamic,” he said. “I’ve now allowed cameras into all of my life with the exception of sleeping. So the vulnerability is there.”

He added that he is excited for viewers to see a different side of him and meet the entertaining group of brokers that will be featured on the show.

'Not everyone is a star agent': Umansky on the show's cast

The entrepreneur explained, “One of the things that I think separates us is the youth that we have. Not everybody is a stellar star agent.”

While watching cast members make mistakes, he hopes audiences question whether they would make it in the competitive field.

“There may be some that don’t make it, (who) don’t have what it takes to work at the most luxurious global real estate firm in the world,” he shared.

Farrah Brittany on Buying Beverly Hills, 2022. Netflix

Alexia Umansky is among the new agents trying to establish herself in the industry. She revealed she was “scared” during her first showing when she looked around and saw all the cameras.

The slightly awkward moment is shown in the first episode. She remembered the listing being “really intense.”

“I will definitely do my homework a lot harder next time,” she said, referring to her shaky start.

Alexia Umansky on Buying Beverly Hills, 2022. Netflix

Prepare to see 'some amazing homes'

The Agency, which Mauricio Umansky refers to as a “global boutique real estate firm,” is divided into subsections. Some agents, like his daughters, work together on a team while others choose to work by themselves.

He revealed that one member of The Agency will be making history in Season One of “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“We’re the first show that I know of that has a nine figure listing on it,” he said. “So you’re gonna see some amazing homes.”

Umansky says the show is like 'Succession'

A major storyline throughout the first season is the competition between each agent as they hope to land the wealthiest clients and, in doing so, become the most profitable broker at The Agency.

During his confessionals, Mauricio Umansky mentions possibly choosing a broker to replace him as the head of the company.

(L-R) Sonika Vaid and Brandon Graves on Buying Beverly Hills, 2022. Netflix

When asked about handing over the reins to The Agency, Mauricio Umansky replied, “It’s a little bit of that whole ‘Succession’ thing,” referencing the hit HBO series.

However, just like Logan Roy, the businessman is not ready to step down just yet.

“I still have a lot of energy left,” he said. “But we’re definitely going to need a successor eventually.”

He continued, “Whether it’s three to five years, somebody’s gonna have to rise to the top and somebody’s gonna get the job.”