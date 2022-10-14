As much fun as it was to hear TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie interview "Real Housewives" executive producer (and host of "Watch What Happens Live") Andy Cohen on Friday at BravoCon, some of the best bits were still to come ... like from the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" panel on Friday, Oct. 14.

Here's just a taste of what went on during that wild gathering, which included Brad Goreski moderating "Real Housewives" Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and surprise guest Lisa Rinna.

Garcelle, Sutton and Kyle. MC Suhocki / TODAY

The ladies reflected on some of the worst things they'd done, or been part of during Season 12, and Richards referred to her drunken behavior at Beauvais' birthday party.

"The worst by far was Garcelle's birthday basically from the time I got there till I left," said Richards. "Everything about that night was my was my least favorite of all seasons. That's actually when I stopped watching."

Rinna, meanwhile, recalled with shape the time she "screamed at Sutton. That was really intense. The two times I screamed at Sutton, how about that? … To see it back, I was quite horrified."

After a member of the audience called out, "Owning it!" Rinna agreed: "Owning it, yes, baby!"

Erika, Lisa, Crystal and Dorit. MC Suhocki / TODAY

Added Jayne, "Well, I think like the worst thing I’ve ever done on the seven years that I’ve been with Jax, which I felt really bad about and apologize for."

Jayne is referring to a moment this past season when she cursed off one of Beauvais' 14-year-old twins. She added of the incident, "The rest is my own, you know, making. It’s my own sort of problems and things like that but to drag him into my stuff was not right."

"I've been under, like, the hardest years of my life for the last two years in front of you," she continued. "And I'm bound to make mistakes and the experience of being a 'Housewife' is very conflict-driven, and no one is perfect."

Jayne has been in hot water both on the show and in real life because of her estranged husband Tom Girardi, who has been accused of embezzling millions from clients at his law firm. While Jayne has not been criminally prosecuted herself, she has had to deal with numerous civil lawsuits because of Girardi's alleged financial crimes, always maintaining she had no previous knowledge of the misconduct he and his law firm have been accused of.

"And if we were if we were you know, really honest, we all fall short," she added. "We all make mistakes and that's true. And I just make them in front of you."