All about Kyle Richards and Maurcio Umansky's 4 daughters

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's four daughters — Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie and Alexia, Sophia and Portia Umansky — are moving up in the world.

After making their TV debut on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as kids, Farrah and sister Alexia work as his realtors in the new Netflix series, "Buying Beverly Hills."

The show, which is like a more family-oriented "Selling Sunset," shows the sisters working alongside each other. Farrah, who is Richard's daughter from a previous relationship, is a more experienced agent, whereas Alexia is just starting out.

Both are mentored by their dad, Mauricio Umansky and founder of the real estate brokerage the Agency. Here's a guide to Richards' four kids.

Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie

Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie (who goes by Farrah Brittany) is Richards' oldest daughter, who she shares with first husband Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards spoke about Brittany's dad on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," calling him "such a good guy," per Bravo.

She studied at NYU and USC and worked as a director of client relations at The Agency for the past 11 years, according to her LinkedIn.

In a January 2020 interview with Haute Residence, Richards' daughter opened up about her journey in real estate and said that she started becoming interested in it when she was a young girl.

“When I was little, I would ask my parents to take me to open houses on Sundays so that I could learn about all of the different neighborhoods within L.A,” she said. “Even as a young kid, I had an appreciation for architecture and I loved imagining what kind of people would be the right fit for each home.”

In November 2021, Farrah Brittany got engaged to businessman Alex Manos. Richards' shared the happy news on Instagram and wrote, "My baby @farrahbritt is getting married! We love Alex so much and couldn’t be happier!! Congratulations Farrah & Alex 🙏❤️ 💍👰🏻‍♀️."

With the wedding approaching, Richards has been sharing details. “They want to get married in the desert near our home in La Quinta somewhere, because when they were dating they spent a lot of time there,” Kyle said during the "RHOBH" reunion in October 2022, per Bravo.

Expect quite the affair. "We’re gonna make it nice,” Kyle said. “I mean, you saw (youngest daughter) Portia’s bat mitzvah … it can’t be less than that!”

Alexia Simone Umansky

Alexia is Richards' eldest daughter with Umansky, born in June 1996. The Emerson College graduate now works as a marketing specialist for the Agency.

In her work bio, she speaks about her real estate-centric upbringing.

“I grew up watching my father work. I’d watch him show homes, sit at open houses and build relationships with clients. He knows so much about every neighborhood in this city, driving around with him was always like a little lesson,” she wrote.

“As I grew up, I would come into the office to shadow him and always learned something new. Real estate is something I always knew I loved. And I quickly realized I could devote my life to this industry and be happy.”

Her work bio also says she speaks conversational Spanish and likes "skiing, going to the beach, cooking, trying out the latest restaurants, dancing and traveling."

Sophia Kylie Umansky

On Jan. 18, 2000, Richards and Umansky welcomed their daughter Sophia, now a student at George Washington University.

In 2018, Richards dropped Sophia off at school (not before helping her decorate her dorm room, though. Richards told TODAY that leaving Sophia at school was a very "emotional" experience.

"There were tears," she said. “But it made me feel better making her space feel like home.”

In 2019, the college student made her NYFW runway debut when she strutted the catwalk at her mother's Kyle X Shahida Fashion Show. Then, in 2020, she walked in designer Matt Sarafa’s show.

Richards shared pictures of the 2020 moment on Instagram and said that she was "proud" of her daughter for giving a "great" performance.

In May 2022, Sophia graduated from college. Richards celebrated the moment by posting pictures of her daughter in her cap and gown on Instagram.

"So incredibly proud of you," the Bravo celebrity wrote. "I love you so much & am so proud of you every day. But today my heart was bursting with pride."

Portia Umansky

Portia is the baby of the family. On March 1, 2008, Richards and Umansky welcomed her into the family.

A toddler when the show started, Richards said Portia started watching the "RHOBH" at 13. Richards told "The Daily Dish" her youngest had good reviews, calling it "the best show on television" and saying she was "obsessed.

Like her "Halloween" actor mom, Portia has Hollywood aspirations.

“Portia is the only one who wants to act and it’s very weird for me to take her to auditions,” Richards said in a 2018 event at New York's 92nd Street Y, according to Page Six. “It takes me back in time, all (of) the sudden, I’m my mom and she’s me.”

Richards added that sometimes it can get "awkward" when she takes Portia to auditions because other moms recognize her from "Housewives."