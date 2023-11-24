Paris Hilton announces birth of daughter: ‘Thankful for my baby girl’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Paris Hilton is welcoming a baby daughter to her growing family.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur made the announcement on social media on Thanksgiving Day.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton, 42, wrote on Instagram in a post that included a photo of a pink baby outfit with the name “London” embroidered on the front.

Pink-rimmed heart-shaped sunglasses and a stuffed toy bunny completed the ensemble.

In a video she posted on TikTok, Hilton films herself talking to a little boy and a girl — apparently her niece and nephew. “You guys excited for your new cousin?” she asks.

“You have two babies?” the boy responds.

“I have two babies,” says Hilton, who also has a baby son, Phoenix, born with a surrogate in January, 2023.

“Family is everything,” she wrote in the caption.

A spokesperson for Hilton confirmed to TODAY.com that the baby has been born.

Hilton previously said she always wanted to name her daughter London.

“I’ve been planning my children’s names for years and years,” she said in an episode of her podcast released on Feb. 22. “I knew when I was a little girl that I always wanted to have a daughter one day named London because London is one of my favorite cities in the world.”

Hilton shares son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum.

“He is such an angel, I’m so in love with him,” she told TODAY.com about her son in February 2023.

She shared photos of the boy in April 2023, captioning them "My whole heart."

Hilton said she always wanted to be a mom, but didn’t have the right person to experience parenthood with until she met her husband.

“I needed to find someone I could trust and open my heart to, and this little baby is just my everything,” Hilton told TODAY in March 2023.