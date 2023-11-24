Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who recently separated, came together to celebrate Thanksgiving with their family and close friends.

On Nov. 23, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star uploaded a video to her Instagram story of three German shepherds wandering around her home. As she filmed, Umansky, whom she has been married to for 27 years, was seen in the background. He was behind a wet bar conversing with a friend.

Umansky also shared clips from their Thanksgiving celebration on his Instagram story. In his first post, the “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 contestant said that his family planned to host possibly “up to 20” people and he wished his fans a happy Thanksgiving. He donned an apron in another video as he showed off their feast.

Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky share videos on social media Nov. 23 of them spending Thanksgiving together amidst their separation. @mumansky18 via Instagram

“OK, the turkey has been cut and it has been cooked,” he said before panning the camera to reveal Richards was also in the kitchen. She appeared to be adjusting the temperatures of three chafing dishes. He asked her to lift up the turkey tray and show the food to the camera.

“Ooh! Whoa!” he said as she revealed the turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and more side dishes.

Umansky then panned the camera back to himself to show off some freshly baked cookies, an extra turkey and cranberry sauce.

“We are good!” he said as the clip ended.

Richards and Umansky’s interactions and relationship have been under scrutiny ever since reports emerged over the summer that their marriage was on the rocks.

In response to the rumors, the couple released a joint statement on Instagram in July confirming that they were not getting a divorce. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they said at the time. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage.”

They told fans that they still loved and respected each other and that there was “no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Their relationship continued to make headlines as Umansky competed on Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.” During an interview with People in October on the set of the reality show, Umansky said that he was “separated” from his wife.

“We’ve been married for 27 years. We’re having a bit of a rough patch,” he shared. “My message is that sometimes life throws you, you know, different things in life. And you’ve got to figure it out. You’ve got to work through it.”

He added, “She and I are currently separated, but we are not throwing in the towel. And we’re not just saying that to say that. We actually have not yet (thrown) in the towel.”

Umansky noted that it is difficult to work through private marital struggles when the relationship is being debated in the public eye. But, he said they would keep fans updated about changes in their relationship.

Earlier this month, Richards also addressed their marriage during a panel at BravoCon 2023. She denied speculation that their problems, currently a major storyline on Season 13 of “RHOBH,” are fabricated to boost TV ratings.

“I’m like, first of all what human being would do that to their family?” she asked. “This is not a made-up situation for ratings. It’s a very real situation, it was really difficult and very painful. And trying to navigate it with not only the cameras, but the outside world … it’s very, very difficult.”

During another panel on Nov. 5, Richards became emotional while opening up about her problems with her husband.

“We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens and we have a really strong family unit,” she told the crowd as she started to cry. “We’re just trying to figure it out. We know we love each other.”

She added, “This is not my fairy tale clearly. I do appreciate all of your support.”

A day later, she reiterated that the pair are not getting a divorce after she accidentally used the word during an interview on the red carpet at BravoCon.

“I misspoke on the (red) carpet today,” she clarified on a special episode of “Watch What Happens Live” recorded at the fan event.

“Two times I had to correct someone when they said ‘divorce.’ I said ‘separated.’ And then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So, that was my bad,” she said.

Richards referred to their marriage as a “success” and said the two still have a “love story.”