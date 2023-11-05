BravoCon Day 3 live updates: ‘RHONY Legacy’ women and ‘RHONJ’ Part 2 will wrap the weekend

BravoCon 2023 is concluding a busy three-day weekend in Las Vegas.

Day 3 begins with a discussion between “RHOBH” star Erika Jayne and her creative director, and is followed by panels with the “RHONY Legacy” women, Beverly Hills “Housewives,” and the cast of “Southern Charm.” The second of two panels with the New Jersey “Housewives” will also take place with Teresa Giudice joining, and Bravo host Andy Cohen will wrap the weekend with two “BravoCon Live” tapings.

Fans at home can continue to stream BravoCon events as Peacock rolls out exclusive panels and interviews between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

TODAY.com will be live blogging Day 3 of BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas — follow along below.

(Bravo, Peacock and TODAY.com share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)