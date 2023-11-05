IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop TODAY Savings: Save at over 40,000 stores with our coupon extension

BravoCon Day 3 live updates: ‘RHONY Legacy’ women and ‘RHONJ’ Part 2 will wrap the weekend

Plus, fans will hear from the cast of “Southern Charm” and can see Andy Cohen’s final two tapings of “BravoCon Live.”
Bravo Con logo in front of photos of Las Vegas skyline
Kelsea Petersen / TODAY Illustration
By Bryanna Cappadona and MC Suhocki

BravoCon 2023 is concluding a busy three-day weekend in Las Vegas.

Day 3 begins with a discussion between “RHOBH” star Erika Jayne and her creative director, and is followed by panels with the “RHONY Legacy” women, Beverly Hills “Housewives,” and the cast of “Southern Charm.” The second of two panels with the New Jersey “Housewives” will also take place with Teresa Giudice joining, and Bravo host Andy Cohen will wrap the weekend with two “BravoCon Live” tapings.

Fans at home can continue to stream BravoCon events as Peacock rolls out exclusive panels and interviews between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

TODAY.com will be live blogging Day 3 of BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas — follow along below.

(Bravo, Peacock and TODAY.com share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Bryanna Cappadona

Bryanna Cappadona is a managing editor for TODAY based in New York City. 

MC Suhocki

MC Suhocki is a New York City-based senior editor for TODAY Digital who joined the team in 2014. She will put on her writing cap for important trending and pop culture moments, especially ones related to "Law & Order: SVU." She also loves the USWNT and is a "Real Housewives" stan.