Kathy Hilton ‘honestly’ answers if she thinks Kyle Richards will get back with Mauricio Umansky

Kathy Hilton is weighing in on her sister and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards' recent separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Though Umansky said he and his wife had separated in October, the pair celebrated Thanksgiving together on Nov. 23. TODAY's Hoda Kotb asked Hilton on Nov. 27 if she thought the two would get back together.

"Honestly, you're asking me? There's no way that Kyle would have gone this far unless she really thought about it," Hilton said.

Hilton's oldest daughter, Paris Hilton, then chimed in, saying, "She's looking hotter than ever, though."

"Then the dating's going to start," Kathy Hilton added.

Kathy Hilton, Richards' older half-sister, also shared her reaction to finding out about the news of their separation. Kathy Hilton shares mother Kathleen Richards with sisters Kim and Kyle Richards.

"When I first saw it, it just broke my heart," she said. "Kyle, believe it or not, she's the youngest but ... she's very strong, resilient, and I love my nieces. I just want her to be happy."

Speaking further to TODAY.com, Hilton called her sister "a very strong girl," and implied that the separation didn't come out of nowhere.

"She's a Capricorn. She's opinionated. When she makes a decision ... she didn't just pull that out of a hat. She's a wonderful mother. Wonderful wife," she said.

"She's going to do the right thing. They care about each other. Their children are very important to them. It is what it is ... but try to make it nice," she said.

Umansky is the founder of the real estate brokerage The Agency, spotlighted in the Netflix show "Buying Beverly Hills." He and Richards are raising four daughters — three they had together, and one she brought from a previous marriage.

Richards and Umansky's relationship has been under scrutiny when reports emerged in early 2023 that they were going to get a divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, CA. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

The pair issued a joint statement on Instagram in July, writing that "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," they wrote. "But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part."

Umansky said in an interview with People in October he and his wife had separated, but they're not "throwing in the towel."

"We’ve been married for 27 years. We’re having a bit of a rough patch," he said. "My message is that sometimes life throws you, you know, different things in life. And you’ve got to figure it out. You’ve got to work through it."

He added, "She and I are currently separated, but we are not throwing in the towel. And we’re not just saying that to say that. We actually have not yet (thrown) in the towel."

Earlier this month, Richards addressed their marriage during a panel at BravoCon, denying that their marital problems were created to boost TV ratings for "RHOBH."

"I’m like, first of all what human being would do that to their family?" she asked. "This is not a made-up situation for ratings. It’s a very real situation, it was really difficult and very painful. And trying to navigate it with not only the cameras, but the outside world … it’s very, very difficult."

Richards elaborated on the situation in a separate panel at BravoCon on Nov. 5.

"We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens and we have a really strong family unit," she told the crowd as she became emotional. "We’re just trying to figure it out. We know we love each other."

"This is not my fairy tale clearly. I do appreciate all of your support," she said.