Eddie Murphy kids' guide: The names and ages of all his children

Eddie Murphy is spending the holidays with his family, including his 10 children.

The “Coming to America” star was interviewed by People on Nov. 29 alongside his “Candy Cane Lane” co-star Tracee Ellis Ross as the two actors discussed their holiday plans.

“All the traditional things that everybody does, we do that,” the comedian said. “We have a lot of kids and have a lot of family. And it’s just the buzz in the house — it’s food, cooking and everybody. I love the Christmas season.”

As Eddie Murphy prepares for the holiday season with his double-digit family, here's everything to know about his 10 children.

How many kids does Eddie Murphy have?

Eddie Murphy is the father of 10 children: Eric, 34, Bria, 34, Christian, 33, Myles Mitchell, 31, Shayne Audra, 29, Zola Ivy, 23, Bella Zahra, 21, Angel Iris, 16, Izzy Iona, 7, and Max Charles, 5.

Eddie Murphy previously spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the range of reactions he gets when people learn he has 10 children.

“It’s funny the reaction the audience gives,” he explained. “Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy. How much did that s--- cost?’ And women, there’s something sexy about it. ‘Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be gettin’ it in.’”

Just as Eddie Murphy is a supportive father to his children, they share the love right back.

When he made his return to “Saturday Night Live” after 35 years — which earned him an Emmy award in September 2020 — his kids were all in attendance.

“My kids have all flown in for this,” Eddie Murphy told Al Roker on TODAY ahead of the show. “They’re all flying out for this.”

Who are the mothers of Eddie Murphy's children?

The 62-year-old shares his children with five women.

He welcomed his oldest child, son Eric, with his then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. Eddie Murphy also shares five children with his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella.

Eddie Murphy has two children from his former relationships with Mel B and Tamara Hood, daughter Angel and son Christian, respectively.

He also has two young children with his fiancée, Paige Butcher: daughter Izzy and son Max.

Meet all of Eddie Murphy's kids

A father-son moment between Eric Murphy and Eddie Murphy. Eric Murphy / Instagram

Eric Murphy

Eddie Murphy welcomed his oldest child, son Eric, with McNeely on July 10, 1989.

Eric has pursued a career as a writer and voice actor in Los Angeles. He was previously “developing an animated series in which he will write and do voiceover.”

He has made headlines in recent years for his relationship with Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin. The couple went public with their romance in June 2021 when he wrote that he was “head over heels in love” with Jasmin in an Instagram post.

While speaking to TODAY’s Al Roker in a recent interview, Eddie Murphy spoke briefly about his son’s romance with Lawrence’s daughter.

“Jasmin’s always at the house with Eric,” he explained. “I think they’ll go to Martin’s and then they’ll come to me, then Martin.”

Eddie Murphy supporting his daughter, Bria Murphy, at her art exhibition. David Buchan / Penske Media via Getty Images

Bria Murphy

Eddie Murphy and Mitchell were married from 1993 until 2006. The former couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Bria, on Nov. 18, 1989.

Much like her father, Bria has pursued a career as an actor. She has appeared on TV shows “Love That Girl” and “The Game,” as well as movies including “The Start Up,” “The Performance Match” and “Conflict of Interest.”

In addition to her on-screen work, Bria is also an artist. Her family, including her father, have come out to support her at her art shows over the years.

Eddie Murphy attended the debut of his daughter’s “Subconscious” art show in Los Angeles in November 2016, People reported. At the time, he told reporters, “I’m glad that people get to see how talented she is. We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I’m having all of those proud parent feelings.”

In February 2020, Eddie Murphy supported Bria at her Art 4 All exhibition in Los Angeles. At the event, she spoke to Variety about having an iconic comedian as her father and what areas of his personal life — including his children — can be used as material for his standup.

“Oddly enough, I’ve never felt embarrassed about my father,” she said. “I know lots of kids, you know, they look at their parents and go, ‘Oh my God, they’re so embarrassing. My dad, I’ve never looked at him and [thought that]. So whatever he feels like he wants to talk about, I support it.”

As for her personal life, Bria married actor Michael Xavier on July 9, 2022.

Christian Murphy posing at the holidays with several of his siblings and his father, Eddie Murphy. Christian Murphy / Instagram

Christian Murphy

Eddie Murphy welcomed his third child, son Christian, with Hood on Nov. 29, 1990.

In the aughts and early 2010s, Christian dabbled in acting, appearing on an episode of “The Shield” and as the character Teddy in 2011’s “Cougars Inc.” In June 2016, he also shared a photo of a production script for “The Simpsons” on his Instagram, simply writing, “everything has been GREAT” in the caption.

Christian occasionally shares photos on social media, with many of his posts featuring moments with his family, including their annual Christmas cards.

In September 2016, Christian posted a photo on Instagram with many of his siblings as well as his father and Butcher posing on the red carpet, calling them the “best looking family in #america.”

Myles and Carly Murphy pose with Eddie Murphy and their daughter, Evie. Carly Murphy / Instagram

Myles Mitchell Murphy

Eddie Murphy and Mitchell welcomed their second child together, son Myles, on Nov. 7, 1992.

Myles does not have a social media presence of his own, but he has been photographed with his father at events since he was a kid. He walked the red carpet at the 2000 premiere of “Nutty Professor II,” as well as the 2010 premiere of “Shrek Forever After.”

In September 2023, Myles married Carly Fink. The couple welcomed their daughter, Evie Isla, on June 2, 2019, making Eddie Murphy a first-time grandfather.

Eddie Murphy opened up about being a grandfather during an October 2019 appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” including his preferred nickname as a grandfather — Papa.

“Grandaddy, Grandad just doesn’t sound or feel right,” Eddie Murphy said. “Papa is nice.”

Carly shared a touching moment between Eddie Murphy and Evie in October 2021, posting an Instagram video of the duo playing the piano together. While the comedian played a soft melody on his side of the piano, Evie pressed gently on the keys to accompany her Papa.

Shayne Murphy poses with her dad, Eddie Murphy, and sister, Bria, at her art show in Los Angeles. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Shayne Audra Murphy

Eddie Murphy and Mitchell welcomed their third child together, daughter Shayne, on Oct. 10, 1994.

Though Shayne hasn’t pursued a career as an actor, she has appeared on “Hollywood Exes” alongside her sister, Bria, and Season Two of “Claim to Fame.” After she was eliminated from the show, she told People that her father was “very supportive” of her.

“He’s very trusting of my judgment,” she said. “He’s been watching the show. We were just in Hawaii together and when we got in, my whole family watched it together. It was really cute. He’s really invested.”

While he’s been decorated with awards for decades, Shayne said “his favorite thing is to just be around his kids.”

Though her account hasn’t been updated since May, in addition to her personal account, she ran a food account on Instagram documenting her dining experiences and homemade concoctions.

Zola Murphy poses on the red carpet at a gala. Leon Bennett / FilmMagic

Zola Ivy Murphy

Eddie Murphy and Mitchell welcomed their fourth child together, daughter Zola, on Dec. 24, 1999.

Zola tends to retain a relatively low profile and will occasionally share glimpses of her life on social media. On her Instagram, she describes herself as a writer and says that she is represented by the agency Select Model Management in Los Angeles.

Bella Murphy poses on a the red carpet at an awards ceremony. Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Bella Zahra Murphy

Eddie Murphy and Mitchell welcomed their fifth child, daughter Bella, on Jan. 29, 2002.

Bella has pursued a career in acting, appearing in “Coming 2 America” alongside her father, as well as in 2023’s “Fairyland.” She also appeared in an episode of “Dollface.”

Eddie Murphy and Bella both appeared on the cover of Essence magazine in February 2021 ahead of the release of the highly anticipated sequel to “Coming to America.”

Mel B poses with her daughter, Angel, at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Angel Iris Murphy Brown

Eddie Murphy and Mel B welcomed their first child together and the actor’s eighth, daughter Angel, on April 3, 2007.

Mel B and Eddie Murphy dated in 2006 before welcoming their first and only child together. Though they had a contentious relationship after Angel was born, Mel B has since called their relationship “love at first sight” on a November 2018 appearance on “Good Morning Britain.”

She referred to the comedian at the “great love” of her life, adding, “He always will be.”

“And at the end of the day we have a beautiful daughter together, Angel, who is 11 years old, and she’s actually staying with him right now whilst I’m here working,” Mel B added.

The entire Murphy family pose for a Christmas photo, including Izzy and Max. Christian Murphy / Instagram

Izzy Oona Murphy

Eddie Murphy and Butcher welcomed their first child together, daughter Izzy, on May 3, 2016 prior to the couple’s engagement in September 2018.

Max Charles Murphy

Eddie Murphy and Butcher welcomed their second child together and the actor’s tenth, son Max, on Nov. 30, 2018 after the couple announced they were expecting another child in August 2018.

At the time, the couple confirmed the news in a statement to TODAY reading in part, “The baby weighed 6 lbs., 11oz. and was 19 inches at birth. Both mother and son are doing well.”

Max was given the middle name Charles to pay homage to Eddie Murphy’s brother, actor Charlie Murphy, who died from leukemia in 2017.