Martin Lawrence's daughter and Eddie Murphy's son are dating — see the sweet pics

Legendary comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s kids are a couple.

In an Instagram post wishing Murphy’s son Eric a happy birthday, Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin captioned the two photos of the affectionate pair, “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side.” Murphy added the post to his Instagram story writing, “Thank you baby!! Love You!!”

Last month, Eric Murphy also posted a photo with his girlfriend on his Instagram account with the gushing caption, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU.”

Eric Murphy, 32, is Eddie Murphy’s firstborn, whom he welcomed with his then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. The oldest Murphy child has followed in his father’s footsteps and is a writer and voice actor in Los Angeles. According to talent agency Avalon Entertainment, Eric Murphy is “currently developing an animated series in which he will write and do voiceover.”

Jasmin Lawrence is Martin Lawrence’s oldest child, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Patricia Southall. The 25-year-old graduated from Duke University in 2018 and has also followed in her actor father’s footsteps, recently making an appearance in 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life,” the third installment in the "Bad Boys" franchise starring her father and Will Smith.

Veteran entertainers Lawrence and Murphy have a long history of working together. The two starred in the rom-com “Boomerang” in 1992. In 1999, the actors crossed paths again in buddy comedy “Life.”

In addition to Jasmin, Lawrence, 56, has two daughters, Iyanna and Amara, with ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs.

Meanwhile, Murphy, 60, has 10 children between 2 and a half and 32 years old. In 2018, the comedian posed for a rare photo with all of them.

"I really got lucky with my kids," Murphy told People magazine in 2016. "There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people."