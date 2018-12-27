Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Eddie Murphy has introduced the whole family to his baby boy for Christmas!

The legendary comedian, 57, got all 10 of his children in one place for their first public photo together just under a month after his his fiancée, Australian actress Paige Butcher, 39, welcomed their second child together, a son named Max Charles Murphy.

Murphy's oldest daughter, Bria Murphy, 29, one of his five children with with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, posted the sweet photo on Instagram of the proud papa with all of his kids.

He is shown holding Izzy, 2, his daughter with Butcher, while she cradles baby Max. The boy's middle name is a tribute to Eddie Murphy's brother, actor Charlie Murphy of "Chappelle's Show" fame, who died of leukemia last year.

His other children in addition to Max, who was born on Nov. 30, range in age from 2 to 29. His five children with Mitchell include Bria, Miles 26; Shayne, 24; Zola, 19; and Bella, 16.

Also pictured are his oldest sons, Eric, 29, whom he had with Paulette McNeely, and Christian, 28, whom he shares with Tamara Hood. His daughter, Angel, 11, whom he had with former Spice Girl and current "America's Got Talent" judge Melanie "Mel B" Brown, also joined in the family fun.

The proud grandmother of the whole brood, Murphy's mother Lillian, joined the family gathering along with Butcher's mother.

Murphy announced he was going to be a father of 10 when releasing the news that he and Butcher were expecting again in August, and in September he revealed they were engaged.

The latest photo posted by Bria shows how the family continues to grow from the last holiday shot she posted in 2016.

"I really got lucky with my kids," Murphy told People magazine in 2016. "There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people."