Eddie Murphy expecting 10th child, 2nd with girlfriend Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy is gearing up to be a dad for the 10th time!

The "Beverly Hills Cop" star, 57, and his longtime girlfriend, Australian actress Paige Butcher, 39, are expecting their second child this winter. A Murphy rep confirmed the news to TODAY in a statement Tuesday.

Funnyman Murphy and Butcher have been dating since 2012. Theo Wargo / NBCU

"Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December. This will be the 10th child for Murphy, the second for Butcher. Their daughter, Izzy, is 2 years old," the statement read.

The legendary actor and comedian has five children with ex-wife Nicole Murphy: daughters Bria, 28, Shayne, 23, Zola, 18, Bella, 16, and son Miles, 25.

He also shares son Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely and son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood. In 2007, former Spice Girl and current "America's Got Talent" judge Melanie "Mel B" Brown gave birth to their daughter, Angel, 11.

In honor of the holidays in 2016, Murphy's daughter Bria shared a stunning family portrait of herself and seven of her siblings posing with their dad and Butcher, who held tiny Izzy in her lap.

"Merry Christmas!!! #MurphyFamily," she wrote in the caption.

The same year, Murphy, who began dating Butcher in 2012, opened up to People magazine about the joys of fatherhood.

"I really got lucky with my kids," said the "Shrek" voice star. "There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”

Congratulations, Eddie and Paige!