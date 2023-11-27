Dad of 10 Eddie Murphy will have a full house for the holidays, but he always has room for the daughter of a certain former co-star.

The "Beverly Hills Cop" star spoke to Al Roker on TODAY about his son Eric's relationship with fellow comedian Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin. The couple went Instagram official in 2021 when Eric posted about being "head over heels in LOVE."

"Jasmin’s always at the house with Eric," Murphy told Al in a joint interview with Tracee Ellis Ross while promoting their new Christmas movie, "Candy Cane Lane."

"I think they’ll go to Martin’s and then they’ll come to me, then Martin," he added.

Murphy suggested the two comedy legends, who starred together in the 1990s films “Life” and “Boomerang," were likely to be a bit more low key than expected when they are together in real life.

"You know what’s interesting? Neither one of us are like our on-screen personas," he told Al.

"I think that was one of the surprising things when meeting Eddie," Ross added. "(He's) a gentle person. But he’s an introvert. But he’s very gentle, and he’s very quiet."

Murphy and Ross then shared their holiday plans. On the "Black-ish" star's end, she confirmed that her mom, music legend Diana Ross, would ship turkeys to Switzerland when she was a kid and they spent the holidays there.

"They don't have turkeys in Switzerland?" Al asked.

"Not the one she wanted," Ross quipped.

Ross said she planned to spend this Christmas with her mom, too.

"One of the things that my mom did with us was she created home wherever we were," she said.

Tracee Ellis Ross spoke to Al about spending Christmas with her mom, Diana Ross. TODAY

Murphy said he'll be with his 10 kids for "just a typical, over-the-top Christmas."

His youngest son, Max, is 4 — the same age as his granddaughter, he said, and that just adds to the fun.

"I'm quite the fella," he joked to Al about his sizable family.

Ross said their holiday movie, "Candy Cane Lane," mirrors how they, and most people, spend the holidays with loved ones.

"Both Eddie and I put content in the world that has a lot of joy to it, so a holiday movie sort of lends itself to that really easily," she said. "The intention of what we're doing is bringing people together."