Eddie Murphy shares reaction he gets when he tells people he has 10 kids

Father of 10 Eddie Murphy gets why the public is so fascinated with his family life.

In an appearance Thursday on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show to discuss his recent movies, including the critically acclaimed "Dolemite Is My Name," the 58-year-old actor spoke about how others generally react when they learn about his 10 kids.

"Does that seem like a lot to you or does that seem OK?" DeGeneres asked as a few audience members gasped.

"It seems OK," he said. "It's funny the reaction the audience gives. Men kind of look at me like, 'He's crazy. How much did that s--- cost?' And women, there's something sexy about it. 'Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be gettin' it in.'"

"I'm OK with it," Eddie Murphy told Ellen DeGeneres of being a father of 10. Ellen

Murphy's youngest child, son Max Charles Murphy, whom the actor shares with his fiancée, Australian actress Paige Butcher, just turned a year old on Nov. 30. His oldest, son Eric Murphy, whom he had with Paulette McNeely, is 30.

Last December, the comedian got together with all 10 of his kids for their first public photo together since Max was born.

Eric and little Max are in the photo, as well as Murphy's five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell: Bria, 30, Miles, 27, Shayne, 25, Zola, 19, and Bella, 17. Also pictured are Christian, 29, whom Murphy also had with McNeely, daughter Angel, 12, whom he shares with former Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown, and Izzy, 3, his daughter with his current fiancée.

Not pictured was the family's latest addition, Evie, Miles' daughter and Murphy's first grandchild, who was born in July.

As for being a first-time grandfather, Murphy told DeGeneres it's just peachy.

"I like it. I'm happy with it."