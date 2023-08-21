Andy Cohen discovers his son has been eating chips every morning in funny video

Ben let the chip out of the bag when his dad, Andy Cohen, caught him eating some for breakfast over the weekend.

"Ben, what are you doing hiding behind a chair with two bags of chips at 7 in the morning?" the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" host asks in a video posted on Instagram Aug. 19.

"Eating chips because I love chips," Benjamin Allen, 4, declares in the video, which has more than 2 million views.

"Eating chips because you love chips," the dad of two responds in a matter-of-fact tone. "Well, can I make you a real breakfast please — instead?"

"First, I eat this," Ben replies.

"I do it every day," he adds.

That admission was news to Cohen.

"You do it every day now?" Cohen questions. "You hide and eat chips in the morning?"

The 55-year-old attempts to explain that chips are not sufficient enough for the most important meal of the day.

"I don't blame you," Cohen says. "I love chips too. But there are some foods for breakfast and some foods for lunch and some for dinner, and chips aren't a breakfast food."

Ben does not answer as the crackles of a chip bag can be heard in the background.

Resigned, Cohen looks into the camera and says, "Good morning."

That's life with a 4-year-old.

Some of Cohen's friends chimed in in the comments on his post, including John Mayer, who wrote, "I think we all learned a little something here today."

Ben had Khloé Kardashian on his side. The reality star commented: "I’m with Ben on this one!"

He also had the support of "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow, who said, "I mean is a chip SO far off from a hash brown ? I’m with Ben !"

Ben has become famous for his negotiations with his dad. He refused to "be a good boy" when his dad said it as an affirmation last month. A video of the interaction has more than 5 million views on Instagram.

“You have the power to be a good boy, to be nice to everybody and to participate today,” Cohen told his son while driving him to camp.

“My calculations don’t say that,” Ben replied from the backseat.

“Well, when are you doing your calculating?” Cohen asked. “When are you making these calculations — can you make a new calculation?”

“No,” answered Ben. “This is my own calculation ... everyone has a calculation.”

“Everyone does,” said Cohen, before trying again: “Well, you know what my calculation is? It’s going to be a great day and you’re going to be a good boy.”

“That’s not true,” Ben insisted. “My calculations don’t say that.”

“OK. Well, let’s recalculate,” said Cohen.

“I’m not.”