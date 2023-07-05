Andy Cohen shares sweet family snaps from Fourth of July with his 2 kids

Andy Cohen shared a sweet, silly peek into family time on the Fourth of July.

The “Watch What Happens Live!” host posted a series of photos and videos on his Instagram story celebrating the holiday with his two children, 4-year-old son Benjamin Allen and 14-month-old daughter Lucy Eve.

Cohen, 55, and Lucy grinned at the camera in the first snap, before the mischievous duo stuck out their tongues at each other for the next photo.

Cohen and daughter Lucy, 1, made funny faces at each other. @bravoandy via Instagram

Cohen later shared an adorable video of him and Ben talking about marine life.

“What do you see, Ben?” Cohen asked his son as he panned across a sandy ocean view.

“We are looking for whales, and dolphins, and seagulls,” Ben answered offscreen, before losing interest and attempting to tickle his father.

The following day, Cohen revealed in another Instagram story video that Ben had woken him up at 6:30 a.m. that morning.

“Happy vacation to me,” he joked.

During the holiday, Cohen also spent time with longtime friend Sarah Jessica Parker. He shared a photo of Parker and Cohen laughing over drinks on a deck, Parker placing an affectionate hand on Cohen’s shoulder.

Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker spent time together over the holiday. @bravoandy via Instagram

Cohen frequently shares his joy about milestones in his children’s lives. In April, he posted an adorable tribute to daughter Lucy for her first birthday. He and Lucy beamed in the sweet photo, in which Cohen held Lucy in one arm and a shiny “1” balloon in the other. He captioned the post “Happy birthday, sweetheart!” with a red heart emoji.

On May 6, Cohen posted a photo of Ben in the stands of Busch Stadium at a St. Louis Cardinal’s baseball game. The toddler sported a T-shirt supporting Yadier Molina, the Cardinals’ recently-retired star catcher. Cohen, a lifelong Cardinals fan, noted in the caption that it was Ben’s first-ever baseball game.

Cohen has previously opened up about the difficulties of being a single father. He welcomed both of his children via surrogate, Ben in 2019 and Lucy in 2022. In a May 18 episode of podcast “Two Ts in a Pod,” Cohen shared a tough parenting experience during a recent park visit.

“It was a big moment for me,” Cohen said. “The sprinklers went off, and I didn’t know to have a change of clothes. I looked around, and I’m the only single parent there. I’m the only gay dad. I just felt like I was on an island, and I went back to my house, and I cried. I cried more than once. Somehow it opened up a vulnerability. It was just a trigger.”

Becoming a parent has been a new challenge for Cohen, who was 50 when Ben was born.

“I want to be everything for them,” he told TODAY co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in an interview on May 8. “As a single parent, there is the feeling of ‘I need to be there’ and I’m always kicking myself for time not spent with them and trying to dissect what it all means and seeking out parent friends for advice.”

Nevertheless, Cohen is enjoying the journey.

“But I wouldn’t change it for the world, by the way,” he said.