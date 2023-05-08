Andy Cohen shares what single parenthood is like with two kids

Bravo TV host Andy Cohen, usually on the receiving end of spilt tea, is switching gears and opening up about what it's like to be a single dad to his two kids, 4-year-old Benjamin Allen and 1-year-old Lucy Eve.

"I accessed a weight about me and a sense of worry that I never really had," Cohen told TODAY co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on May 8. "I'm now thinking — what the heck did I worry about? Five years ago, what was I worried about? My tea order?"

Cohen then listed a few of his parenting-related worries and fears, which the Emmy award-winner said included everything from "schedules, food, allergies, playdates" and even the annual "nursery school Spring Fling."

"There are things on my calendar that I'm navigating through that I had never!" he added.

Cohen visited Studio 1A to promote his new book, "The Daddy Diaries," described as a "hilarious, heartwarming, and name-dropping account of the most important year of his life."

"I drop a lot of names and it's very funny, I hope, but also it's a lot about parenting and my journey as a single parent — trying to figure it out," Cohen said. "I think it's very relatable."

Cohen noted that the subtitle of the book is: "The year I grew up."

While being a single parent has brought countless worries to his life, Cohen said it's for good reason: all the love he has for his kids, Ben and Lucy.

"I want to be everything for them," he said. "As a single parent, there is the feeling of 'I need to be there' and I'm always kicking myself for time not spent with them and trying to dissect what it all means and seeking out parent friends for advice.

"As a single parent, there is the feeling of 'I need to be there.'"

"But I wouldn't change it for the world, by the way," he added.

Cohen also opened up about why he made the decision to expand his single-parent family.

Cohen's first child, Benjamin Allen, was born in February 2019 via surrogate and named after his grandfather, Ben Allen. The “Watch What Happens Live!” host and Peabody award-winner welcomed his daughter, Lucy Eve, into the fold in April 2022, also via surrogate.

"Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” Cohen wrote in the caption of an Instagram post announcing his daughter's arrival.

"I wanted a girl and also, just for Ben," Cohen said of his decision to welcome another baby. "I just wanted him to have a family. I have an older sister — we were always a unit a growing up — and it's like built-in buddies. I just wanted a family that we could say: 'This is us.'"

Savannah, who has two kids of her own, Vale and Charley, said she could relate.

"I always tell my kids, of course they're always fighting, but I always say: 'You know what a brother or a sister is? A best friend for life,'' she told the proud dad.

"Yes, I agree!" Cohen responded, beaming.