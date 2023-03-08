Andy Cohen's 4-year-old son takes over control room at 'Watch What Happens Live'

Andy Cohen’s 4-year-old son, Ben, is following in his father’s footsteps!

On March 7, the Bravo mogul, 54, shared an adorable Instagram video of Ben taking over the control room at “Watch What Happens Live.”

In the clip, Ben squeals with delight after he pushes a button and four images of Cohen appear on a screen.

“Dad!” Ben gasps.

“#WWHL Technical Director Reneé Butler is going to have Ben directing the show pretty soon!” Cohen captioned his post.

Ben knows his way around the WWHL set.

Last year, Cohen shared a picture of Ben and Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt hanging out in the studio.

“New WWHL co-hosts Ben & Wyatt are taking over my show. Thanks for a great run, Bravo!” Cohen joked on Instagram. In the snap, the boys are shown sitting in their famous fathers’ seats.

Cohen is also dad to 10-month-old daughter, Lucy. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show” earlier this week, Cohen said that Ben and Lucy are doing “so good.”

He added that Lucy is now on the move.

“She started crawling last week. We were trying to teach her how to crawl for a long time,” he said.

In November 2022, Cohen opened up to TODAY.com about making a conscious effort to slow down.

"I’m home most nights, which is totally not me,” Cohen revealed. "My priorities have really shifted. I just need to be around more.”

“I think also being a single parent… you’re the only one. I mean you can have as much help as you want, but you are the only parent,” he continued. “There’s an added weight that you put on yourself, and (your kids) put on you, and that’s natural.”

But Cohen wouldn't change a thing.

“It’s the choice that I made and I’m so glad that I made it,” he said.

