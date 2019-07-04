Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is certainly in a sporting mood these days.

The former Meghan Markle showed up at Wimbledon on Thursday to watch her friend Serena Williams take on Kaja Juvan in a second-round match.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, claps during her friend's match at Wimbledon. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

The duchess appeared casual, wearing jeans, a black shirt and a pinstriped white blazer. She also donned sunglasses and a necklace with the letter "A," presumably a nod to baby Archie.

The duchess looks on during the match. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Williams, who is mom to 22-month-old daughter Olympia, recently opened up about how she has no plans to give parenting tips to the duchess.

"I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like for everyone — when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby — it's so difficult to just be," she told "BBC Breakfast." "It's just like, 'Get through the first three and then four months, and then we can talk.'"

Meghan kept a close eye on Serena (while wearing a nice hat). Mike Egerton / PA Images via Getty Images

The former "Suits" star isn't the only royal to take in some tennis at Wimbledon, either. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, caught some action on Tuesday. Last year, the sisters-in-law went together, leaving their husbands for some girl time.

Last weekend, Meghan showed up in London to see the first Major League Baseball game in Europe, when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees played.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he had some butterflies when they were introduced.

“I was very, very nervous. I haven’t felt this nervous in a while but it was a great moment for the team,” he told Fox Sports about meeting her and Prince Harry, who was also on hand.