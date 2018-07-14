Double duchess! The royal sisters-in-law go to Wimbledon together

share tweet pin email

It was a sisters day out for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as the new in-laws spent time together sans husbands at Wimbledon on Saturday.

This marks the first time the former Meghan Markle and the former Kate Middleton have had a solo joint appearance together.

The women left their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William behind as they cheered on Serena Williams who faces Angelique Kerber in the Ladies’ Single Final.

Meghan wore a blue and white striped button-down shirt from Ralph Lauren along with wide-leg cream-colored pants, while Kate color-coordinated with a cream-colored dress featuring a fun pattern.

The two were spotted chatting and laughing together as they watched the game from the royal box.

This isn’t the first Wimbledon experience for either of them, as both have attended in the past. Kate has gone regularly with William and her sister Pippa Middleton (who was spotted at an earlier match this month with her younger brother James).

Meghan was cheering on her good friend Serena Williams back in 2016, reportedly days after meeting Prince Harry for the first time. Williams and her husband Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were even guests at the royal wedding.

Other members of the royal family have been enjoying one-on-one-time with the newest royal. Last month, Meghan joined Queen Elizabeth II on the royal train for a tour of engagements.

And judging from the smiles coming from both Meghan and Kate at Wimbledon, we have a feeling we’re going to be seeing many more outings in the future!