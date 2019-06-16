New dad Prince Harry is celebrating his first Father’s Day this year, and he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, commemorated the occasion accordingly.

A new photo shared on the pair's official Instagram shows their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with his small hand wrapped around his dad's finger.

“Happy Father’s Day!” a caption reads. “And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

Archie was born nearly six weeks ago on May 6, and the duke and duchess have embraced parenthood with open arms. Prince Harry spoke to the press the day his son arrived, telling reporters his birth was "the most amazing experience."

Two days later, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Archie and Harry to greet the media in their first public photo call as a family.

The former Meghan Markle celebrated her first official Mother’s Day back on May 12, less than a week after Archie was born.

Since then, the duchess has been taking some time away from the spotlight on maternity leave to adjust to new motherhood and settle into their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Last week, the duchess made her first public outing since greeting the press after Archie's birth. She and Harry attended the Trooping the Color, Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday celebration in London.

Despite the adjustment, the duke and duchess are finding their way in their new roles as parents.

"It's pretty amazing," the duchess told reporters at their May photo call. “I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy."

The feeling is definitely mutual.

“I’m incredibly proud of my wife," Prince Harry told the press the day Archie was born. "As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I’m just over the moon.”

A very happy first Father's Day to Prince Harry!