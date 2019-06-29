Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex struck out to the old ball game in a very new way on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first-ever regular-season MLB game in London. They watched the New York Yankees face off against the Boston Red Sox and even met both teams in person.

Meghan surprised fans and players by joining Harry at the inaugural MLB game in London. Peter Nicholls / Reuters

The royal couple mingled with Red Sox and Yankees players before the start of the history-making game, which took place in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Harry and Meghan pose with the Boston Red Sox team before their game against the New York Yankees on June 29 in London. Peter Nicholls / Getty Images

“I was very very nervous. I haven’t felt this nervous in a while but it was a great moment for the team,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told ESPN about meeting the royals.

The Yankees clubhouse reporter, Meredith Markovits, captured her own team’s special meeting with Harry and Meghan in a Twitter video.

Both Meghan and Harry dressed in black, giving no hint as to which team they were rooting for. But perhaps Harry has a special place in his heart for another team. Back in 2010, the Duke of Sussex threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a New York Mets game, during a three-day visit.

The royal couple joined the the New York Yankees for a team photo before the game, too. Peter Nicholls / Getty Images

Although Meghan and Harry's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor didn’t get to enjoy the special game day with his fun-loving parents, the 7-week-old wasn’t far from anyone’s mind.

Both teams gifted Meghan infant-sized team gear for Archie. The Yankees presented the duchess with an official Yankees jersey with her first-born’s name embroidered on the back. The Boston squad gifted the 37-year-old mom a Red Sox onesie for her baby boy.

Saturday’s baseball game marks Meghan’s third public appearance since giving birth. Earlier this month, both Meghan and Harry attended Trooping the Colour on June 8, a parade and flyover that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 93rd birthday.