Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, just started a new chapter in her life as a mom, and she may have an updated engagement ring to match!

It looks like the former Meghan Markle just tweaked the design of her gorgeous engagement ring.

When Prince Harry proposed in 2017, the ring had a yellow gold band and three diamonds: two that once belonged to Princess Diana, and a center stone that was ethically sourced from Botswana.

Her ring had a solid, yellow gold band when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement. Samir Hussein/WireImage

She wore that ring up until the last few months of her pregnancy, when she appeared in public with only her gold wedding band.

When she and Harry introduced baby Archie to the world, all eyes were obviously on their adorable bundle of joy, so it took royal style fans a moment to notice that her ring had subtly changed.

New baby, updated ring? AFP - Getty Images

The three, main diamonds in her ring look the same, but the duchess appears to have swapped the yellow gold band for a new, delicate band studded with small diamonds.

Her original ring (left) had a yellow gold band, while her updated ring (right) appears to be lined with tiny diamonds. Getty Images

She also was spotted wearing the redesigned ring when she attended the recent Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace.

Did the duchess swap out the band? Alamy Stock Photo

Back when they got engaged, Prince Harry opened up about the ring design, saying he had chosen a yellow gold band because it was “her favorite.”

“It’s beautiful, and he designed it," the duchess added. "It’s incredible."

Some royal style watchers are suggesting that her updated ring could actually be an entirely different ring, which she’s temporarily wearing as her body changes post pregnancy.

Either way, the ring is as stunning as ever!