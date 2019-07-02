Serena Williams had more than a year and a half of maternal experience before Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to baby Archie. But if her royal friend is looking for any parenting advice, she'll have to look elsewhere.

Williams may be an unmatched tennis pro, but she doesn't consider herself to be a parenting pro just yet.

During a "BBC Breakfast" chat, the 37-year-old was told that she appears to "have the parenting thing totally down," but she was quick to correct the interviewer.

"I totally do not," she said with a smile. "I am a mess."

Her 22-month-old daughter, Olympia, might disagree with that assessment, but being "a mess" isn't even the reason Williams won't pass on her mom knowledge to the former Meghan Markle.

The real reason is that it's just too soon.

"I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like for everyone — when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby — it's so difficult to just be," she explained. "It's just like, 'Get through the first three and then four months, and then we can talk.'"

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

Since Prince Harry and the duchess welcomed their little Archie to the world less than two months ago, they still have a while before Willams would even consider a parenting chat.

When and if they ever have that talk, Williams could tell the former "Suits" star how her own bundle of joy has changed her life.

"Becoming a mom has changed my perspective on a lot of things," she continued. "It also has changed me in a terms of ... I want to leave a legacy. I want to be this positive person for my daughter. Everything I do, I want to do it for my daughter, and I've never, obviously, had that motivation before."

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams participated in the DirecTV Beach Bowl at Pier 40 on February 1, 2014 in New York City. Getty Images

But motherhood aside, the Serena Slam legend will likely have the chance to talk to her 37-year-old pal about other topics face-to-face soon.

Williams is currently in London to take her place on the grass courts of Wimbledon, and it's rumored that the Duchess of Sussex may make an appearance to see her play. If not, there's always the chance they'll see each other between matches or over the weekend — when Archie's christening is expected to take place.