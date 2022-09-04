Is Walmart open on Labor Day? What to know about the store's holiday hours

Labor Day is a time to kick back, relax and relish in the results of your hard work (by, ya know, scoring some major deals online).

Since the federal holiday falls on a Monday, you may want to take advantage of the day off and host an end-of-season cookout for your loved ones. Or maybe, you'd rather carry on as normal and run a few errands before the work week picks up. Whatever's in store for you, Walmart has you covered.

The big-box retailer is known for always having everything you could ever need: food, party decorations, back-to-school supplies, sunscreen, the list goes on. But since post offices, select banks, schools and some stores opt to keep their doors closed on Labor Day, you may be wondering if Walmart plans to do the same.

So, before you make the trek to your local Walmart, find out all the details surrounding the chain's 2022 Labor Day plans.

What are Walmart's Labor Day hours?

All Walmart locations nationwide will be open with regular business hours on Labor Day. “Most of our stores and Neighborhood Markets are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.,” a Walmart spokesperson told TODAY.

Since hours may vary by location, head to Walmart’s Store Finder page to confirm the opening and closing times of your nearest store.

What's more, Walmart is offering tons of rollbacks on small appliances, gadgets and other home essentials all weekend long.

What other stores are open on Labor Day?

Start at Walmart, then swing by to any of the following stores to pick up groceries and other essentials.