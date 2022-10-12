As the last days of summer fade into fall, the Halloween-obsessed begin gearing up for one the most beloved Halloween attractions in the U.S.

Established back in 1991 under the name “Fright Nights,” the event got its start as single haunted house at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida and was held on three dates in October. A year later, it was renamed “Halloween Horror Nights." (Universal Orlando Resort is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Since then, it's only grown in scope and popularity, with new locations added in Japan, Singapore and California, along with the primary location in Orlando, Florida.

Make no mistake, Halloween Horror Nights isn’t for the faint of heart — especially if you can't handle blood spatter, killer zombies and ghouls revving chainsaws in your face. That said, it's also not recommended for children under the age of 13.

To help you figure out what’s worth your while, we’ve gathered all the details about this year's event, including all the haunted houses, scare zones and festive foods you won’t want to miss.

Hours and tickets

The 2022 season kicked off September 2 and runs on select dates through Halloween (October 31). Although the event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night, it can be a tight squeeze if you don’t manage your time wisely, considering the lines for the most popular houses can have wait times of two hours or more.

Tickets start at $79.99 for regular admission and can go as high as $324.99 for a “Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass," which lets you experience every night of the event (if you dare). Add-ons, which start at $54.99 per person, give you the ability to customize your night with special dining experiences and tours.

For $299.99 per person, you can enjoy the red carpet treatment with the "R.I.P tour," a guided experience that takes guests through all 10 haunted houses and five scare zones, as well as offers priority seating for the pyrotechnic show, “Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire.”

Haunted houses

“Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake” house

OCTAVIAN CANTELLI / Universal Halloween Horror Nights

From the name alone you might think this house is among the tamer offerings, but New England-themed house and its zombie scuba divers are a blast — literally. From sea spray pelting your face to the rush of chilly air, you’ll swear you’re in coastal Maine, running for your life as ghosts of fisherman past wait around every corner.

“Halloween” house

OCTAVIAN CANTELLI / Universal Halloween Horror Nights

It wouldn’t be Halloween without Michael Myers to scare up some screams. The “Halloween” house is a fitting tribute to the series with nods to nearly all the classic scenes from the original movie, including John Carpenter’s iconic music.

We won’t spoil it, but the end is guaranteed to have you seeing double — even triple.

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” house

ROBERTO GONZALEZ / Universal Halloween Horror Nights

Inspired by The Weeknd's 2020 album, this haunted house delivers with plenty of catchy tunes and a re-creation of the singer's eclectic 2021 Super Bowl performance. Of course, there are plenty of jump scares, too.

“Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” house

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

This house goes old-school Halloween with Dracula, The Wolf Man and The Mummy, all in an epic battle for the Amulet of Ra — an ancient relic that holds the power to rule the world.

“Descendants of Destruction” house

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

The New York City subway has never been scarier! This inspired house takes intrepid commuters underground, where they encounter subterranean humans who, after being exposed to toxic fumes, have mutated into unrecognizable creatures.

Scare zones and scareactors

“Horrors of Halloween” scare zone

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

The first of five scare zones, the “Horrors of Halloween” finds The Pumpkin Lord ruling the land from atop his pumpkin caldron. Oh my gourd, you’ll want to have your camera out to snap photos!

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

A friendly reminder: Don’t forget to watch your back for the evil pumpkin minions lurking around this scare zone.

“Sweet Revenge” scare zone

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

Uh-oh, something’s gone terribly wrong at the candy factory because these sweet trick-or-treaters have turned into cold-blooded killers.

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

Ding, dong, don’t even think of answering the door! The entire town has turned from a charming Mayberry into pure mayhem.

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

“Graveyard: Deadly Unrest” scare zone

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

A Halloween storm has awakened the dead. Ya know what that means? These creepy crawlies from the tomb are closing in to seal your doom in this thriller of a scare zone.

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

“Scarecrow: Cursed Soil” scare zone

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

Who could've guessed that scarecrows could be so scary? They are positively terrifying along with everything else in this scare zone, which takes place on an "abandoned farm."

“Conjure the Dark” scare zone

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

The fifth and final scare zone, “Conjure the Dark” gives us “Lord of the Rings” vibes with its ghastly beasts, trolls and sorcery.

Scareactors

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

One of the best things about Universal's Halloween Horror Nights are the talented scareactors on stilts who lurk around the park. Towering high above the crowds, they're truly a sight to behold and add an entirely new dimension to the event.

Food and drinks

Halloween Horror Nights promises guests a "killer" menu, consisting of more than 75 items guaranteed to please even the pickiest eater at the graveyard.

Meetz Meats

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

From a purely aesthetic standpoint, Meetz Meats fresh-ground "Princess" and 100% spoiled "Angry Bear Meat" are worth a try.

The ground beef, which "costs an arm and a leg," is actually a marshmallow cereal treat mixed with raspberry flavoring. The bear meat is a savory take on a classic sweet, aka a Flaming Hot Cheetos and white cheddar marshmallow treat.

Maggot-covered Cheese Dog

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

Thankfully, it's really a Korean-style hot dog with mozzarella, covered in puffed rice, then drizzled with gochujang and black sesame seeds.

Fried Zombie Brains and Spicy Fried Chicken Offals

Sarah Lemire / TODAY

Vegetarians are sure to enjoy the Fried Zombie Brains, batter-fried cauliflower tossed in a spicy gochujang sauce and topped with scallions and sesame seeds.

Non-vegetarians should give the Spicy Fried Chicken Offals a try, but know the name doesn't lie. They fried chicken thighs are coated in a fiery sauce, but at least you can rest easy knowing you aren't actually eating animal entrails — despite the name.

Burning Skull drink

Photo Courtesy of Halloween Horror Nights

The Burning Skull is a fun, adult-friendly addition to the 2022 menu. A blend of tequila, mango nectar, pineapple juice, smoke chili bitters and jalapeño, it's a spicy cocktail that pairs best with fear.

Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich

Photo Courtesy of Halloween Horror Nights

After you scare yourself silly in "Sweet Revenge" scare zone, treat yourself to this candy corn cookie sandwich filled with sweet corn ice cream.

Merchandise

TOM REID / Universal Halloween Horror Nights

Hands down, the best place to get Halloween merchandise on property is at The Tribute Store. Paired with the "Sweet Revenge" scare zone, it's more than just retail, it's an experience.

TOM REID / Universal Halloween Horror Nights

Guests wind their way through four themed rooms: the Witches Cottage, Halloween Festival, Pumpkin Patch and Spooky Cemetery. Even if you don't need more Halloween-themed accessories (can one ever have too much?), you'll want to walk through just to marvel at the sights.