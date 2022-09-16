32 spooky snack ideas for Halloween

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Who's ready for a snack attack?

Make 'Scream' doughnuts for a delicious Halloween treat

By Erica Chayes Wida

Halloween is a holiday made for munching.

As the predecessor to Thanksgiving (one of the ultimate American feasts) on the calendar of festivities, Halloween is arguably as important in the food category. It's just that the menu is typically a bit different. With All Hallows' Eve comes excitement, jitters and even some jeepers-creepers. There's typically too many activities happening, from trunk-or-treats and trick-or-treating to parades and parties, to get anyone to sit down for a full meal.

Which brings us to the main topic of conversation, at least as it pertains to Halloween meal planning: the snacks. Snacks are key to any family event, party or just the small window between school and getting costumes on. Halloween snacks can't just be any old, make-ahead, quick recipes — they have to be themed. Why? Because it's Halloween!

To help everyone fuel up for the festivities, TODAY Food put together a list of its most fabulous, frightful and easy between-meal munchies for Halloween, from savory appetizers to creepily good cookies. Because there's nothing scarier than a kid eating candy on an empty stomach.

Sweet snacks

Spooky Halloween Ghost Berries
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spooky Halloween Ghost Berries

Ryan Scott

These ghostly berries are fun to make with kids for an easy Halloween treat. They'll never realize they're being "tricked" into eating fruit on a candy-filled holiday.

Chocolate-Covered 'Booberries'
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chocolate-Covered 'Booberries'

Derrell Smith

They're not blueberries, they're boo-berries! These haunting chocolate-covered strawberries can be served as a Halloween kid's snack in lunchboxes, at a party or for a romantically frightening feast with your partner in crime.

Pumpkin Rolls
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Rolls

Matt Abdoo

Cinnamon and pumpkin cakes get rolled up into a log swirled with cream cheese frosting. They're perfect for dessert, a sweet breakfast treat with coffee or autumn entertaining.

Rice Crispy Treat Brains
Nathan Congleton
Get The Recipe

Rice Crispy Treat Brains

Elizabeth Heiskell

A little food coloring goes a long way to transform the beloved cereal-based treat into bloody little brains. Aside from cooking spray, the recipe only requires five ingredients that are probably in the kitchen already.

Spooky Graveyard Chocolate Chex Mix Puppy Chow
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spooky Graveyard Chocolate Chex Mix Puppy Chow

TODAY

Whether you're preparing a full Halloween party feast or just want to make an unusual after school snack for the kids, this chocolaty take on classic puppy chow will be a hit with the whole family.

Chloe Coscarelli's Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
By Chloe
Get The Recipe

Chloe Coscarelli's Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes

Chloe Coscarelli

Chloe Coscarelli's homemade version of classic Hostess cupcakes is just as rich and decadent as the original — even without butter or cream. It's a dark-hued classic hard to pass up!

Halloween Boo-Berry Mummy Pies
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Halloween Boo-Berry Mummy Pies

Casey Barber

Some of the best party desserts are ones that come from the store but look completely homemade! Turn chocolate doughnuts into a Halloween treat you'll want to sink your teeth into.

Halloween Hand Pies
Raymond Prado
Get The Recipe

Halloween Hand Pies

Gesine Bullock-Prado

These hand-shaped pies are the perfect portable, easy-to-eat treat for ghouls of all ages. And unlike traditional hand pies, these are better when there’s some filling oozing out to really make them Halloween-worthy.

Little Monster Macarons
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Little Monster Macarons

Anna Helm Baxter

A pack of store- or bakery-bought macarons and a food-safe marker transform this elegant French cookie into a ghoulish group of lovable creatures.

Healthy Pumpkin Parfait
Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Healthy Pumpkin Parfait

Elena Besser

Thick Greek yogurt, dates that taste like caramel, maple syrup, pumpkin and nutmeg combine into a delightfully creamy dessert that's low in sugar but still full of bold flavor that hit the spot when you're craving something sweet.

Spooky Spider Raspberry Tarts for Halloween
Kelly Senyei
Get The Recipe

Spooky Spider Raspberry Tarts for Halloween

Kelly Senyei

These sweet treats are filled with fresh raspberries and then topped off with sprinkle-studded spiders for the ultimate addition to your spooky soiree.

Pumpkin Fritters
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Fritters

Ariane Duarte

This recipe is all pumpkin all the time! The crispy fritters are made from fresh roasted pumpkin then they get a dip in sweet pumpkin caramel infused with homemade pumpkin butter.

Joy Bauer's Pumpkin Kettle Corn
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Pumpkin Kettle Corn

Joy Bauer

Give your popcorn an addictive, pumpkin-y spin by tossing a batch with a sweet and caramel-like sauce and then crisping it in the oven. It helps take a standard snack from good to, well, incredible. Plain crunchy popcorn becomes completely irresistible with the cozy warm flavors of fall.

Coconut-Banana Ghost Pops
Grace Parisi
Get The Recipe

Coconut-Banana Ghost Pops

Grace Parisi

These adorable banana pops, dipped in white chocolate and coconut are a lesser evil on Halloween than the standard gummy worms, taffy brains, and candy corn! Baby bananas are a great choice here, because of their size, but regular halved bananas are fine too.

Sweet Dracula Doughnuts
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sweet Dracula Doughnuts

Anna Helm Baxter

Some of the after school snacks are ones that come from the store but look can be transformed into something that'll make the kids gasp with glee! Turn chocolate doughnuts into a Halloween treat you'll want to sink your teeth into.

Pumpkin Pie Shots
Alamy stock
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Pie Shots

Nikki Pechet

Enjoy all the wonder of pumpkin pie in one tasty little snack. These shots are perfect for any fall celebration where you don't want to be slicing up cakes and other confections. Just pass out and enjoy!

Savory snacks

Guacamole Graveyard Dip
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Guacamole Graveyard Dip

TODAY

Let guests dig into this spooky graveyard dip that has layers of refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, seasoned sour cream and guacamole. Turn pita bread rounds into spooky shapes like tombstones, creepy cats and ghosts by using cookie cutters. Then toast them in the oven until they're golden brown. Place the pita chips in the dip, then top off the dish with scallion "grass" and mounds of olive "dirt."

Spooky Avocado Dip With Tortilla Chips
Nathan Congleton
Get The Recipe

Spooky Avocado Dip With Tortilla Chips

Elizabeth Heiskell

Don't have time to make a layer dip? No problem. The only things needed here are a pumpkin and some store-bought guac. Instead of placing the spread in a plain bowl, turn the creamy green goop into a gruesome Halloween appetizer. This cute but creepy appetizer sometimes goes by the rather unappetizing names "pumpkin vomit" or "puking pumpkin," but let's just call it delicious.

Zombie Cheese and Prosciutto Halloween Party Skull
Nathan Congleton/Megyn Kelly TODAY
Get The Recipe

Zombie Cheese and Prosciutto Halloween Party Skull

Elizabeth Heiskell

This creepy zombie skull is the ultimate way to serve charcuterie on Halloween. Simply wrap a clean plastic skull with prosciutto and serve it with more salumi, plus cheese and crackers. Guests will be head-over-heels for this creepy centerpiece.

Gluten-free Witches' Fingers for Halloween
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gluten-free Witches' Fingers for Halloween

Danielle Walker

Roll garlic bread dough into knobby witch fingers that are almost too creepy to eat. Pat down the dough to create knotted knuckles and use a knife to make light creases. Then press in the almonds to create fingernails. Give them a swipe of garlic-infused ghee or butter and serve them up with blood-red marinara sauce for dipping.

Creepy Crudités Platter with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Creepy Crudités Platter with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Derrell Smith

Give guests a break from the sugary candy and fill them up with some nice, creepy veggies. It keeps the spooky theme of a Halloween party while providing a healthy snack at the same time.

Spider Eggs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spider Eggs

Derrell Smith

These irresistible bites have all the flavors of classic deviled eggs but with the spooky, salty bite of an olive spider on top.

Easy Tuxedo Brie Cheese Bites
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Easy Tuxedo Brie Cheese Bites

Alejandra Ramos

Get dressed up for Halloween with these little brie bites. They're more snazzy than spooky, but they're sure to get the party started.

Pastry Puff Wrapped Mummy Brie
Nathan Congleton
Get The Recipe

Pastry Puff Wrapped Mummy Brie

Elizabeth Heiskell

This recipe has just two main ingredients, so it could not be any simpler to assemble, yet the final presentation is totally centerpiece worthy.

Batty Cream Cheese and Pecan Rolled Grapes
Nathan Congleton
Get The Recipe

Batty Cream Cheese and Pecan Rolled Grapes

Elizabeth Heiskell

"I love to watch the expression on peoples' faces after biting into one of these and realizing there's a grape inside," Elizabeth Heiskell says about this salty, sweet recipe perfect for Halloween parties.

Chili-Roasted Pumpkin Seed Munchies
Kevin Curry
Get The Recipe

Chili-Roasted Pumpkin Seed Munchies

Kevin Curry

Save the seeds from jack-o'-lantern carvings, clean them and dry them out for an easy, on-the-go snack for Halloween's busy activities. This healthy munch is also great as a flavorful topper for a creamy soup or fall salad.

Hannah Hart's Vampire Garlic Fries
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Hannah Hart's Vampire Garlic Fries

Hannah Hart

It's Halloween and what could be spookier than the threat of a ghastly vampire bite? These garlic fries will keep your immune system strong … and chase all the vampires away! Just be sure to keep some breath mints handy.

Joy Bauer's Deviled Egg Eyeballs
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Deviled Egg Eyeballs

Joy Bauer

These savory bites are the ideal way to balance out your candy-induced sugar shock. That's because each edible "eyeball" is packed with blood-sugar-stabilizing stuff: protein-rich egg whites plus fiber-filled hummus and guacamole, which also contribute heart-healthy fat.

Popcorn Shrimp with Gochujang Mayo Dipping Sauce
Courtesy Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

Popcorn Shrimp with Gochujang Mayo Dipping Sauce

Will Coleman

Popcorn shrimp wouldn't be exciting without a sauce. This is one that packs in complex flavors. The gochujang in the sauce adds an intensely sweet and spicy taste, and the shrimp is slightly spicy and tangy from the buttermilk-chili marinade.

Spicy Black Bean and Corn Dip
Maggie Shi
Get The Recipe

Spicy Black Bean and Corn Dip

Maggie Shi

Smoky chipotle peppers bring the heat to this Southwestern-inspired dip whose dark color is perfect for Halloween. Use just one pepper if you want a mild dose of spiciness, or add more adobo sauce or pepper if you want to amp up the burn. If possible, use fresh, in-season corn — the raw kernels’ juicy sweetness will offset the heat.

Black Forbidden Rice Arancini
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Black Forbidden Rice Arancini

Kathleen Schaffer

The color of the black rice with the digestive charcoal is surprising but the flavor is deep and rich so it's fun to see the initial skepticism on people's faces before they bite it and then react to the delicious taste.

Mummy Hot Dogs
Courtesy Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Mummy Hot Dogs

Elena Besser

This easy recipe turns to regular hot dogs and pre-made croissant dough for one adorable dish. It requires very little time and effort yet is a savory showstopper for an otherwise sweet-filled holiday!

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.