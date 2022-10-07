10 Starbucks Halloween drinks to try — from Witch's Brew to Frappula

No tricks, just treats. 'Tis the season for all things spooky and fun — including drinks at Starbucks.

Of course, annual fall favorites like the highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte and newer Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are available, but it's the Starbucks secret menu that is thriving this season.

10 Starbucks Halloween drinks to try

From “Hocus Pocus” drinks celebrating Salem’s Sanderson sisters to more sinister sips inspired by Gilead’s Handmaids, here are 10 terrifying treats for everyone.

Witch’s Brew Crème Frappuccino

This festive Frap is listed on the menu as a" delight that's more trick than treat...or is it?"

The Halloween specialty drink is orange crème flavored and "dotted with imaginary Bat Warts and Lizard Scales."

Handmaid's Tale Refresher

Under his eye — or at least under a heavy helping of foam. The Handmaid's Tale Refresher, inspired by the series set in Gilead, can be ordered by asking for a venti strawberry açaí refresher with no water, light passion tea, light strawberry purée and two pumps honey. It's topped with cold foam made with coconut milk and one scoop of vanilla bean, according to Instagram creator Holly Walker.

Wolf Man Frappuccino

Take a Java Chip Frappuccino to the next level with some fruit purée! The Wolf Man Frappuccino is a Java Chip Frappuccino base with strawberry purée and a shot of espresso, according to @pixiedustedfun. The concoction is topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and more strawberry purée.

Frappula

Sink your teeth into this fang-tastic beverage. According to Starbucks, the "beverage is made with a layer of mocha sauce and a dollop of whipped cream on the bottom. White chocolate mocha sauce, milk and ice blended together are then layered on top, while a drizzle of strawberry puree oozes from the rim. The beverage is finished with whipped cream on top."

Extra Fall Chai

Extra, extra! Sip all about it! This "Extra Fall Chai" from creator Imani Isoke is something to talk about. She says, "Here’s how to order: Hi, may I please have a…iced chai latte (with) oat milk, vanilla sweet cream cold foam, pumpkin cream cold foam (on top) and cinnamon powder."

Spook-a-ccino

Starbucks Singapore is mixing up something scarily good in the form of a Spook-a-ccino.

"Magical sweet potato blended with milk, ice and real sweet potato chunks, then topped with luscious whipped cream and a dust of mystical pure matcha powder," the official account shared. "Finished with a chocolate cat topper for deliciously witchy sips."

Candy Corn Cold Brew

Love it or hate it, candy corn is a Halloween staple. Sara, a Starbucks lover in Canada, offered the best way to order this secret menu item.

"Order a Venti Pumpkin Cold Brew, replace the vanilla syrup with white mocha. Add 1 extra pump of pumpkin!" she captioned a photo of the candy corn concoction.

Winifred Sanderson Frappuccino

In celebration of "Hocus Pocus 2," Holly Walker shared how to order a Winifred Sanderson-inspired drink at Starbucks to celebrate another glorious morning.

Walker says to order a grande Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino with one pump white mocha, one pump peppermint and strawberry inclusions on top of the whipped cream.

Mary Sanderson Frappuccino

This Halloween frap will give you plenty to (sideways) smile about. The base is a Strawberry Cream Frappuccino but the classic sweetener is substituted with white mocha. According to Walker, strawberry inclusions, with strawberry purée on the bottom of the cup and a mocha drizzle topping finish off this milkshake-like beverage.

Sarah Sanderson Frappuccino

Get in the mood for Halloween with the purple-colored Sarah Sanderson special … no dead man’s toe required. Walker says to start with a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, adding passion tea to the second line of the cup, one scoop dragon fruit inclusions and soy milk. Go "amuck amuck amuck" for the caramel crunch topping!

Not in the mood for food? In addition to hidden menu items, Starbucks is also featuring a full collection of glow-in-the-dark Halloween merchandise, including tumblers and mugs.