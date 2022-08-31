This year, make your Thanksgiving feast one to remember. And no, we're not talking about the turkey or pumpkin pie.
The delicious spread you’ve whipped up will certainly bring color and a welcome aroma, but even the simplest decorations — centerpieces, runners and tablescapes, festooned with flowers and fruits of the season — will make your table fit for such a special occasion.
Put some extra effort into your Thanksgiving table decorations by incorporating some handmade elements throughout. We’re talking embroidered napkins, DIY placemats, stamped runners, painted vases and handwritten place cards, to name a few.
While we're all for sticking with yellows, oranges and other classic Thanksgiving colors, some of these ideas may inspire you to level up your decor with unexpected hues (think: pretty pinks and jewel tones). Mix in fresh flowers and greenery to breathe new life into your display — or go with artificial blooms, so you can reuse them come Christmastime.
So many options, so little time: Luckily, all of these ideas, whether elegant or understated, are fairly quick, easy and inexpensive to pull off.
Embroidered monogram napkins
Monogramming embroidery on fabric napkins may sound challenging, but we have some good news: It only takes about five minutes to stitch each napkin.
Seasonal candleholder
Although Thanksgiving is technically a fall holiday, it may feel more like winter in your region. This centerpiece brings the best of both seasons together, combining mini pumpkins and winter greenery in a striking display.
Mini pumpkin table runner
Short on time? It just takes five minutes to craft this outdoorsy runner, complete with white pumpkins, berries and eucalyptus.
Cork leaves
These cork leaves are the epitome of fashion meets function. Place warm dishes on top of 'em to protect the table.
Gilttery place settings
To add a little glamour to your Thanksgiving table, look no further than these sparkling place settings. Glittered tags, metallic pumpkins and plaid napkins bring the drama.
Winter fruits tablescape
‘Tis the season for deep, dramatic colors. Dark red dahlias, white anemones, jewel-toned fruits and old-fashioned candlesticks come together in this festive spread.
Paper table runner Here’s an easy table runner you can use for the day and toss when you’re finished. Just lay a roll of kraft paper flat on your table and paint gold leaves from end to end.
Gold corn place cards
Bring the harvest straight to your Thanksgiving table. Simply paint dried Indian corn a shimmering shade of gold to add subtle sparkle and shine to each place setting.
Plaid placemats
Give an old throw blanket new life by turning it into placemats that you can use at Thanksgiving and beyond.
Gold ribbon place cards
Set out these mini bittersweet vine wreaths with hand-stamped gold place cards on top. The best part: Guests can take them home!
Floral centerpiece
Perhaps you’re striving for an elegant Thanksgiving table. If so, create a stunning floral tablescape using a several bouquets placed in varied vases, offset by candles in varying heights.
Pumpkin place cards
Using inexpensive materials like kraft paper, quick dry glue, binder clips and gold spray paint, make these adorable paper pumpkins for each place setting. Write each guest's name on a paper leaf and attach.
Woodsy centerpiece
Bring the outdoors in with this autumnal centerpiece. Place Spanish moss, greenery, gourds and pinecones in a wood tray, and voila!
Eucalyptus runner
Aiming for a tablescape that’s truly classic and charming? You can’t go wrong with sprigs of eucalyptus topped with burnt orange berries and raffia pumpkins.
Feather centerpiece
Forget flowers: Fill painted tin cans or vases with faux feathers and cattails for a rustic look.
Berries and leaves runner
This beautiful Thanksgiving table proves that greenery and berries are always in season. Stick with the artificial stuff, so you can use it to dress up you Christmas table, too.
Harvest tablescape
This tablescape is all about fall hues. Group a mix of fruits and vegetables together, ranging from spaghetti squash to cantaloupes to Asian pears.
Air plant place cards
Want to make Thanksgiving place settings that are totally Instagram-worthy? Then craft these place cards with air plants, mini wooden wreaths and chalkboard labels.
Pink and red centerpiece
Maybe you can’t resist a pop of pink in your holiday decor — even when it’s Thanksgiving. Balance out the cheery hue with a mix of fresh or faux greenery.
Painted vases
This Thanksgiving centerpiece breathes new life into thrifted finds. Go to your local secondhand shop to pick up a few glass vases, then use craft paint to paint the insides for an eye-catching effect.
Clementine and pinecone tablescape
Here's another easy-breezy tablescape that you can make in five minutes (but it’ll look like it took a lot longer than that). Moments before guests arrive, line a bunch of clementines, pinecones, eucalyptus and candles down the center of your table.