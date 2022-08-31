This year, make your Thanksgiving feast one to remember. And no, we're not talking about the turkey or pumpkin pie.

The delicious spread you’ve whipped up will certainly bring color and a welcome aroma, but even the simplest decorations — centerpieces, runners and tablescapes, festooned with flowers and fruits of the season — will make your table fit for such a special occasion.

Put some extra effort into your Thanksgiving table decorations by incorporating some handmade elements throughout. We’re talking embroidered napkins, DIY placemats, stamped runners, painted vases and handwritten place cards, to name a few.

While we're all for sticking with yellows, oranges and other classic Thanksgiving colors, some of these ideas may inspire you to level up your decor with unexpected hues (think: pretty pinks and jewel tones). Mix in fresh flowers and greenery to breathe new life into your display — or go with artificial blooms, so you can reuse them come Christmastime.

So many options, so little time: Luckily, all of these ideas, whether elegant or understated, are fairly quick, easy and inexpensive to pull off.

Embroidered monogram napkins

Anne Weil/Flax & Twine

Monogramming embroidery on fabric napkins may sound challenging, but we have some good news: It only takes about five minutes to stitch each napkin.

Get the tutorial at Flax & Twine.

Seasonal candleholder

Lily Ardor

Although Thanksgiving is technically a fall holiday, it may feel more like winter in your region. This centerpiece brings the best of both seasons together, combining mini pumpkins and winter greenery in a striking display.

Get the tutorial at Lily Ardor.

Mini pumpkin table runner

Julie Blanner

Short on time? It just takes five minutes to craft this outdoorsy runner, complete with white pumpkins, berries and eucalyptus.

Get the tutorial at Julie Blanner.

Cork leaves

Inspired by Charm

These cork leaves are the epitome of fashion meets function. Place warm dishes on top of 'em to protect the table.

Get the tutorial at Inspired by Charm.

Gilttery place settings

Love Create Celebrate

To add a little glamour to your Thanksgiving table, look no further than these sparkling place settings. Glittered tags, metallic pumpkins and plaid napkins bring the drama.

Get the tutorial at Love Create Celebrate.

Winter fruits tablescape

Geoffrey Hodgons Photography for Valerie Wheeler Interiors

‘Tis the season for deep, dramatic colors. Dark red dahlias, white anemones, jewel-toned fruits and old-fashioned candlesticks come together in this festive spread.

Get the tutorial at Valerie Wheeler Interiors.

Design Improvised

Paper table runner Here’s an easy table runner you can use for the day and toss when you’re finished. Just lay a roll of kraft paper flat on your table and paint gold leaves from end to end.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Gold corn place cards

Freutcake

Bring the harvest straight to your Thanksgiving table. Simply paint dried Indian corn a shimmering shade of gold to add subtle sparkle and shine to each place setting.

Get the tutorial at Freutcake.

Plaid placemats

StoneGable

Give an old throw blanket new life by turning it into placemats that you can use at Thanksgiving and beyond.

Get the tutorial at StoneGable.

Gold ribbon place cards

Anne Weil/ Flax & Twine

Set out these mini bittersweet vine wreaths with hand-stamped gold place cards on top. The best part: Guests can take them home!

Get the tutorial at Flax & Twine.

Floral centerpiece

Julia Berolzheimer

Perhaps you’re striving for an elegant Thanksgiving table. If so, create a stunning floral tablescape using a several bouquets placed in varied vases, offset by candles in varying heights.

Get the tutorial at Julia Berolzheimer.

Pumpkin place cards

Kelsey Bang

Using inexpensive materials like kraft paper, quick dry glue, binder clips and gold spray paint, make these adorable paper pumpkins for each place setting. Write each guest's name on a paper leaf and attach.

Get the tutorial at Kelsey Bang.

Woodsy centerpiece

A Piece of Rainbow

Bring the outdoors in with this autumnal centerpiece. Place Spanish moss, greenery, gourds and pinecones in a wood tray, and voila!

Get the tutorial at A Piece of Rainbow.

Eucalyptus runner

Four Oaks Manor

Aiming for a tablescape that’s truly classic and charming? You can’t go wrong with sprigs of eucalyptus topped with burnt orange berries and raffia pumpkins.

Get the tutorial at Four Oaks Manor.

Feather centerpiece

Design Improvised

Forget flowers: Fill painted tin cans or vases with faux feathers and cattails for a rustic look.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Berries and leaves runner

The Honeybee by Andee Layne

This beautiful Thanksgiving table proves that greenery and berries are always in season. Stick with the artificial stuff, so you can use it to dress up you Christmas table, too.

Get the tutorial at The Honeybee by Andee Layne.

Harvest tablescape

The House That Lars Built

This tablescape is all about fall hues. Group a mix of fruits and vegetables together, ranging from spaghetti squash to cantaloupes to Asian pears.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Air plant place cards

Lovely Indeed

Want to make Thanksgiving place settings that are totally Instagram-worthy? Then craft these place cards with air plants, mini wooden wreaths and chalkboard labels.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

Pink and red centerpiece

A Bubbly Life

Maybe you can’t resist a pop of pink in your holiday decor — even when it’s Thanksgiving. Balance out the cheery hue with a mix of fresh or faux greenery.

Get the tutorial at A Bubbly Life.

Painted vases

Design Improvised

This Thanksgiving centerpiece breathes new life into thrifted finds. Go to your local secondhand shop to pick up a few glass vases, then use craft paint to paint the insides for an eye-catching effect.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Clementine and pinecone tablescape

Julie Blanner

Here's another easy-breezy tablescape that you can make in five minutes (but it’ll look like it took a lot longer than that). Moments before guests arrive, line a bunch of clementines, pinecones, eucalyptus and candles down the center of your table.

Get the tutorial at Julie Blanner.