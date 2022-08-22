Thanksgiving isn't all about the food.

Once the turkey's been carved and the leftovers stowed away in the fridge, there's usually some down time where the gang hangs out and partakes in a fun Thanksgiving activity or two.

While you can always keep it low-key and watch football on the couch, you can also use that time to make some Instagram-worthy memories by getting everyone together to play a Thanksgiving game.

Pictionary is a classic favorite. But Thanksgiving Pictionary? It's on-theme, easy to assemble, and will get kids and adults laughing.

No need to stick with old favorites either. Test everyone's knowledge with a few rounds of Thanksgiving trivia or take the celebration outside with to play Candy Corn Ring Toss. Got new faces at the Thanksgiving table? Play a game of "Would You Rather" to break the ice.

Even if you play a few games, there will still be plenty of time for your post-turkey nap on Thanksgiving Day, and that's something everyone is sure to be thankful for.

Thanksgiving Pictionary

Play Party Plan

Take everyone's favorite drawing game to the next level by playing the Thanksgiving version As expected, you'll be drawing and guessing holiday staples, everything from sweet potatoes to Pilgrims.

Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan.

Thanksgiving charades

The Dating Divas

Everyone's favorite parlor game gets a Thanksgiving makeover. Keep the crowd guessing and laughing as they watch their loved ones try to act out whatever's on their card.

Get the tutorial at The Dating Divas.

KC Edventures

Thanksgiving phone challengeGuests are probably on their smartphone, so you might as well make a game out of it. The object is to find photos on your camera roll that match the items on the list in as short amount of time as possible.

Get the tutorial at KC Edventures.

Roll a turkey

Play Party Plan

It's all up to chance in "Roll a Turkey," a high-stakes game that requires players to roll exactly the right number on the dice to collect each piece of the turkey. The first one to complete a gobbler wins the game.

Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan.

Pumpkin number toss

Toddler Approved

This game is as easy as (pumpkin) pie! Attach pumpkin cut-outs to a blank wall, then call out a number and have kids attempt to hit it with a plush pumpkin. The one who hits the target most often wins!

Get the tutorial at Toddler Approved.

Haystack bowling

Kid Friendly Things To Do

This one's bales of fun, even without the hay. Set up bowling pins in your backyard and have everyone attempt to get a strike or, at the very least, pick up the spare.

Get the tutorial at Kid Friendly Things To Do.

Thanksgiving bingo

The Best Ideas for Kids

Sweeten things up by using candy corn to mark the squares. Even if you don't, this Thanksgiving-themed bingo is still a ton of fun for the whole family.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

Stuff the turkey

Kid Friendly Things To Do

No one will mind stuffing the turkey this year, especially since it's part of a game! The day before, assemble a turkey out of paper bags. Then challenge everyone to sink balls of tissue paper in the faux bird.

Get the tutorial at Kid Friendly Things to Do.

'Would you rather?'

Play Party Plan

Would you rather eat leftovers or do dishes? See where your friends and families stand. You just might be surprised at what you discover about people you thought you knew!

Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan.

Pumpkin tic-tac-toe

Toddler Approved

Talk about functional decor: Grab the gourds off the table and use them to play a few rounds of tic-tac-toe.

Get the tutorial at Toddler Approved.

Turkey bingo

The Best Ideas for Kids

Turkeys are the star of Thanksgiving, which means they their very own party game. Just print off calling cards and pick your markers — something edible (M&M's) or seasonal (pumpkin seeds or corn kernels).

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

Thanksgiving dice game

Play Party Plan

You have two options: Roll the dice to find out who you should compliment or reflect on what you're most grateful for.

Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan.

Candy corn ring toss

Kid Friendly Things To Do

Get some fresh air after dinner by heading outdoors to play a game of candy corn ring toss. If you're playing at night, place a few glow-in-dark necklaces around each cone to illuminate them.

Get the tutorial at Kid Friendly Things To Do.

Thanksgiving 'Family Feud'

Play Party Plan

If you like the game show, then you'll love this Thanksgiving-themed version that'll have the crowd battling it out to see who knows the most popular answers to various Thanksgiving trivia questions. "Family Feud" survey says? This one's a winner.

Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan.

Pumpkin sweep

Kid Friendly Things to Do

As pumpkin season wraps up, use up any leftover gourds to play a game of pumpkin sweep. Divide the gang into two teams and see which one can get the most pumpkins into the goal. The trick: No kicking or throwing allowed.

Get the tutorial at Kid Friendly Things To Do.

Thanksgiving danger words game

Play Party Plan

This guessing game uses word clues to help players guess the correct Thanksgiving word on the card without guessing the "danger" word. What a challenge!

Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan.

You've been gobbled!

The Dating Divas

Much like the "You've Been Booed" game played around Halloween, "You've Been Gobbled" is a thoughtful way to surprise friends and neighbors on Thanksgiving. Drop off a bag or basket of treats on someone's doorstep, then encourage them to pay it forward.

Get the tutorial at The Dating Divas.

Turkey wrap

Kid Friendly Things To Do

Trade mummies for turkey legs this Thanksgiving. See who can successfully wrap participants in brown burlap or streamers from head to toe in one minute or less.

Get the tutorial at Kid Friendly Things To Do.

Turkey feather hunt

Todder Approved

Teach little ones color recognition in a fun and festive way. Hide the colored feathers around the house, then watch as they stick them to the wall, resulting in a multi-colored bird.

Get the tutorial at Toddler Approved.

Gratitude sticks game

Nenov / Getty Images

Instead of playing a traditional game of pick-up sticks, assign a task to each color. If they pick a red stick, they have to share who they'er most thankful for. Green sticks, on the other hand, are an opportunity to gush about their favorite Thanksgiving food. In the end, the person with the most sticks wins.

Get the tutorial at Game On Family.

Turkey hunt game

Play Party Plan

Send the crew on a turkey hunt — not the real kind, of course. Get their competitive juices flowing by offering prizes, including a get-out-of-doing-the-dishes reward, to the winners.

Get the tutorial at Play Party Plan.

Pretend Thanksgiving feast

Toddler Approved

Let kids be a part of the day by giving them their own Thanksgiving feast to play pretend with. Grown-ups can join by letting kids serve them "dinner." Or work together to make centerpieces and other table decorations.

Get the tutorial at Toddler Approved.

Thanksgiving parade scavenger hunt

KC Edventures

Play a game while you watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Keep an eye out for this list of parade must-haves — Broadway dancers, marching bands and people holding balloons — and check them off as you see them.

Get the tutorial at KC Edventures.