The lunar eclipse in Scorpio offers a fresh start, according to an astrologer

Look up, stargazers. The night sky of Sunday, May 15 will be the stage for a cosmic show. The total lunar eclipse in Scorpio will begin on May 15 at 10:28 p.m. ET and reach its peak at 12:11 a.m., per Space.com.

During total lunar eclipses, the moon, sun, and Earth are in alignment. Then, the full moon falls within the earth’s shadow. The effect is a reddish hue on the surface of the moon, giving this lunation the nickname the blood moon. The color occurs because sunlight hitting the moon is first filtered through the Earth’s atmosphere, as National Geographic explains.

During the May 2022 total lunar eclipse, the reddish-orange color will last for over an hour, and will be visible in North and South America, Europe and Africa, per Time and Date. Another total lunar eclipse will happen on November 7 to 8.

This lunar eclipse is also a supermoon, which means that the moon’s orbit will be at its closest point to the Earth, per NASA. May’s moon is nicknamed the Flower Moon, representing the blooming of flowers. The rebirthing of life has begun in spring — which is in line for the transformational Scorpio energy of this lunation.

Here's what to know about the lunar eclipse's astrology.

Here is the astrological meaning of the full moon and lunar eclipse in Scorpio

Astrologically, lunar eclipses mark endings and major energetic releases. Think of this as a capstone to the plans set in motion during Nov. 2020’s new moon in Scorpio.

Keep in mind that an ending could also mark a beginning — depending on how you look at it. Sudden changes are going to occur that will shape and shake up our lives. Therefore, it’s advisable to go with the flow and see what the eclipse reveals to us, then we can make decisions as to how we want to move forward.

The rock and roll energy of this cosmic phenomenon may bring transformation and growth to us, but only if we are ready to experience it.

With karmic Saturn and evocative Pluto galvanizing the Moon, we may be reticent to express our emotions. This doesn’t mean that we won’t be feeling our feelings, crying, or having heart-to-hearts as secrets and clandestine situations are brought to light. We’ll just be protective of what we reveal and who we let in at this time.

If you remember anything, remember this: With the Moon in alignment with the South Node of Destiny, we must let go of the past and start anew in order to perfect the cycle of life and evolution. The caveat is that Mercury retrograde will slow down the events, so we may experience them a week or two after it takes place, making it slow to commence. Brace yourselves!

Read on for horoscopes for your sign

Aries

Katty Huertas / TODAY

It’s time you give up on the need to control situations. Try taking a step back in order to see your role clearly. You may find that it’s necessary to take a calmer and hands-free approach in the future to avoid drama.

Taurus

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You may have to cut the cord with people who aren’t living up to your expectations and treating you kindly. Although this will be hard to do because of your loyal nature, releasing those who aren’t fulfilling their role as your friend is best. Don’t be afraid to let go.

Gemini

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Being that you often take on extra work (it’s the “twin” in you), you’re finding that your hard efforts are making you feel extremely exhausted. Take a moment away from the daily grind and focus on yourself. If that doesn’t happen, then you will start burning your inner vitality out at both ends.

Cancer

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’re in the mood to have fun and fully plan to do so. Avoid bragging much about the exciting energy that’s being brought into your life to avoid bringing in jealous energy. Remember that your real friends will celebrate by your side.

Leo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’re finding that your current professional position may be holding you back from doing the kind of work that speaks to your heart. It’s time to reconsider how you spend your time. Find some room for you in your schedule.

Virgo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Life has been particularly busy lately and you haven’t been able to have a reprieve from the madness. Give yourself some much needed time off from taking care of everyone and everything. Turn your phone on silent, step away from the chatter, and focus on yourself during the lunar eclipse.

Libra

Katty Huertas / TODAY

It’s hard to step out of your comfort zone and try something new, which is why you should focus on embracing activities that are familiar. Then, incorporate a small alteration, bringing a dose of freshness. That way you’re dealing with change at a slower pace to ensure those changes work for you.

Scorpio

Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’ve let others’ narratives take precedent for months. Now, you are asserting yourself and taking back your power. From here on out, no one will want to play mind games or trigger your emotions, because you won’t let them. You’ll stand tall and proud now. You totally got this, Scorpio!

Sagittarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

This is a wonderful time to deal with past hurts and start to heal your heart. The more energy you give to mending emotions, relationships and your soul, the better you’ll begin to feel about yourself. It’ll make you feel whole as a person — on the inside and out.

Capricorn

Katty Huertas / TODAY

As fellow Capricorn Michelle Obama once said, “When they go low, we go high.” Being stalwart may be hard, but it’s important to stay true to your principles. Don’t stoop to manipulative tactics to get your way. Be honest, truthful, and persevere through the challenges that life throws at you in order to hold your head high.

Aquarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

While you’re typically not one to wear your emotions on your sleeve, the moment has come for you to express your sentiments with others. After the eclipse, speak from the heart and let your feelings out. Hopefully, your friends and family will want to reboot the foundation of the relationship as a result.

Pisces

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Get lost in your daydreams. They will inspire you to changing up mundane situations. Perhaps you'll be motivated to take a trip, connect with friends, or take on a new hobby. Don’t limit yourself at this juncture.