Gemini and Aquarius compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

Gemini and Aquarius might not need this article to know they're astrologically compatible — already do know. The two air signs are known to have a sparkling, superb connection.

Extroverts at heart, they both thrive on innovation and social interaction. Aquarius will bring forward-thinking and Gemini will bring adaptability to the table. Both will crave independence and respect the other's need for the same.

That said, there can be times where Aquarius, ever rational, will be exhausted by Gemini's flightiness. Aside from those challenges, their connection is expected to be dynamic and vibrant. They have a shared enthusiasm for exploring new things they find intellectually stimulating.

Read on for more about Gemini and Aquarius' compatibility, according to the stars.

All about Gemini and Aquarius: The basics

Gemini

Dates: May 21 to June 20

Element: Air

Modality: Mutable

Planetary Ruler: Mercury

Represented by: The twins

Famous Gemini: Marilyn Monroe, Laverne Cox, Angelina Jolie, John F. Kennedy, Heidi Klum, Kendrick Lamar, Tom Holland, Prince, Zoe Saldaña, Amy Schumer, Blake Shelton, Naomi Campbell, Paul McCartney, Peter Dinklage, Neil Patrick Harris

Aquarius

Dates: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

Element: Air

Modality: Fixed

Planetary ruler: Uranus

Represented by: The water bearer

Famous Aquarians: Oprah Winfrey, Harry Styles, Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Tom Hiddleston, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Christian Bale, Kerry Washington, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris Hilton, Emma Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta, Elizabeth Olsen

Gemini and Aquarius personalities

Gemini

Geminis love to learn new things, and they love to do it all the time. They are excellent conversationalists and seemingly never run out of energy for chatting about any topic on earth. They tend to be quite extroverted and silly, especially if they think they share company with those who find them amusing. The “twins” of the zodiac also are able to see situations from from a dual perspective. They are social creatures and are likely to have a calendar full of invites, which they will surely enliven.

Aquarius

Air signs tend to get lofty — and none more so than Aquarius. This sign is interested is interested in learning, and even more interested in using those intellectual pursuits to better their lives and their communities. This makes Aquarians forward-minded and empathetic at the same time. They can get carried away with their projects and ideas, though, forgetting to tend to their connections. Some patience from those they keep close will be needed as they feel they have a purpose to fulfill and tend to get caught up in that ideal.

Overall Gemini-Aquarius compatibility

Aquarius and Gemini skew highly compatible. The two air signs' connection is based around appreciation for the other person's mind. There will be times when Aquarius wants more stability from Gemini, but mutual respect will overcome this issue. Together, they are a walking party. They have shared interests and a relationship that values freedom and exploration.

Friendship

You'll hear this pairing coming just from the laughter. These two are chatterboxes, through and through. They love to be seen and show off their close-knit bond. Even if they go into the friendship with separate hobbies, they will adopt each others' obsessions. This friendship is one that can stay bubbly and bright into old age.

Romance

These two signs fall in love with their heads and then their hearts. Aquarius brings a unique perspective and new ideas to the relationship while Gemini brings a playful energy, wit and adaptability. Admiration will lead to steaminess, not the other way around. Relying on their naturally open minds will help work out difficulties.

Marriage

Aquarius and Gemini will help the other stay young at heart. Aquarius takes an intellectual, almost wisdom-seeking approach to the marriage, wondering how it came make them better person. Gemini simply wants to have fun and relish the connection. They both should remember to take time for themselves. Aquarius should be patient with Gemini's antics and Gemini should not get his or her feelings hurt if Aquarius is a bit aloof now and then.

Colleagues

Good luck keeping these two on topic! This chatty duo loves to collaborate, communicate and innovate. The result? They'll start brainstorming projects that haven't been assigned yet. They're both problem solvers, able to look at situations from all angles. This is the team you want to explore new concepts. These two complement one another’s strengths and foster a productive work environment.

Famous Aquarius And Gemini couples

Tony Richardson (Gemini) and Vanessa Redgrave (Aquarius)

Danny Elfman (Gemini) and Bridget Fonda (Aquarius)

Chris Rock (Aquarius) and Malaak Compton (Gemini)

Seal (Aquarius) and Heidi Klum (Gemini)