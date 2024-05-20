Gemini season 2024 horoscopes: How your sign will be affected

From May 20 to June 20, the sun will be shining its light on the Gemini constellation. This is a time of playfulness, positivity and fun. It brings us the opportunity to express ourselves and discuss matters, as well as travel and explore the world in an effort to seek answers.

“Gemini is a social butterfly, and you will feel the fullness of your busy schedule after the long dark winter. Geminis are not known for balance like their air sign counterpart Libra. Be careful to leave yourself time to decompress at the end of a long week full of engagements," tarot reader and magical practitioner Marguerite Recupero says.

Before heading into individual horoscopes, we'll go over specifics about what the cosmos has in store. Just know that Gemini season is action-packed.

The full moon occurs on May 23, the same time Venus enters Gemini, creating a passionate and indulgent day.

Expansive Jupiter moves into Gemini on May 25, enhancing communication and understanding of others (as well as ourselves). Mercury begins its journey into Gemini on June 3, making us all chatty and responsive.

The new moon in Gemini on June 6 heightens our sense of mindfulness. Mars walks into Taurus on June 9, discouraging discord and enhancing sensuality. Mercury and Venus swim into Cancer on June 17, inducing our intuition and emotions.

Aries

There may be gossip buzzing around you, but it’s up to you to decipher what you want to believe. You may find that none of it applies to you and your group of friends, making it seem people are trying to create issues in your personal life.

Taurus

Your finances are subject to change, meaning you are watching your spending and preferring to consciously conserve money rather than splurge. Saving may be challenging, but you'll be happy you did it.

Gemini

The world is your oyster, and you’re feeling as though the opportunities are endless. The caveat is that it’s hard to hone down on what you want to achieve, but with the proper guidance, you’ll be able to make decisions that best suit your goals for the future.

Cancer

You may want to hibernate and take time to yourself in the weeks ahead because you feel overextended, overworked and overwhelmed. Allow yourself to decompress and relax by focusing on healing your body, mind and spirit. Live your best life this month, whatever that means to you.

Leo

Reach out to friends you haven’t seen in a while and plan an activity to do together. Having an adventure with your pals will be beneficial and help you reconnect as it will bring you closer together. Shine your light on others this season.

Virgo

This is a wonderful month to network and introduce yourself to your new coworkers. You’ll find that they have insight into your career and will offer advice that will help you move forward. Not only that, but they could refer you to a position that you want in the future.

Libra

Think outside the box that is your routine. Focus on endeavors that allow you to shift your perspective. This will give you a chance to evoke your creative spirit, and attain a new philosophy that can change your life for the better. Or, a simple skip in your step.

Scorpio

Transformation is critical. Don't be afraid to grow into the person you want to be. Lean into newness even if it's uncomfortable. Break free from the barriers that have been holding you back from growth.

Sagittarius

You are craving closeness and intimacy. As a result, you're finding it easier to commit. Is it time for wild Sagittarius to settle down? Remember, you can always have fun, even if you're partnered.

Capricorn

Your routine may consist of meetings and work obligations, which will create tension in your personal life because you don't have frequent chances to relax. It is essential to set time apart from your schedule and give yourself a moment to decompress.

Aquarius

People are appreciating you for your talents. Make sure that you showcase your photography, art, paintings, poetry, or music for the world to see and for your friends and family to support you.

Pisces

If you want to make minor home improvements, this is a fantastic time to start. You’ll find that the renovations will go smoothly, giving you the incentive to fix other aspects of your dwelling. For now, just focus on the essentials that need updates and then deal with everything else.