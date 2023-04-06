Martha Stewart shares her secrets to looking ‘this amazing’ after posting sultry pic

Thirst trap queen Martha Stewart is letting us in on some of her health and beauty secrets.

The lifestyle guru, 81, recently shared a gorgeous selfie on Instagram, sporting a sultry expression as she showed off a new, layered haircut.

Her look drew comparisons to Marilyn Monroe and Angie Dickinson in the comments, as well as questions from fans about her daily routine.

“What the f are you doing? How are you looking this amazing,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Stewart was happy to share.

“eating very well Pilates three x week,” she replied to the fan’s comment. “Horseback ride at least once a week. No smoking. Little drinking Green juice Daily.”

The lifestyle expert shared more of her health and fitness secrets with "Entertainment Tonight" back in 2020.

“Just eat well, exercise well, garden, climb mountains,” she said. “I climbed Kilimanjaro. For goodness sake, I went up into the Himalayas. You have to do that kind of stuff. That’s the kind of stuff that keeps one vibrant and young and it’s important.”

Stewart clearly has her self-care routine down, just as she has completely mastered the art of the thirst trap — a seductive photo designed to get attention on social media.

It all started when she shared a sexy photo of herself climbing out of her pool in the Hamptons in 2020, and it wasn’t long before she became a thirst trap icon.

In 2021, she posted another sultry selfie, sporting blond beach waves and the perfect pout.

And last year, she posed in nothing but an apron in an Instagram ad for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Stewart may be the queen of thirst traps, but she admitted that when she shared that first, viral pool selfie in 2020, she didn’t even know what a thirst trap was.

“My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice,” she told "Entertainment Tonight." “The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good.”