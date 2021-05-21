Nearly 1 year after sultry pool selfie, Martha Stewart posts another thirst trap

Martha Stewart's steamy photo streak continues!

The lifestyle guru has mastered the art of the social media thirst trap and she just posted another sultry selfie to her Instagram account.

On Thursday night, the 79-year-old shared a photo of herself staring into a mirror in what appears to be a hotel room. In the shot, Stewart dons a glittery dress, pearl necklace and drop earrings and wears her blond strands in tousled beach waves. The "Martha Knows Best" star gave her best pout for the camera as she stood in front of a bar, and we think she totally nailed it.

Stewart also added a flirty caption to the post, writing "No I am not drinking everything on the bar. I am in Miami celebrating @sobewffest twenty years and the launch of @canopy.growth @drinkquatreau a new beverage and my edibles @marthastewartcbd Dress by @brunellocucinelli_brand Great burlap!"

Many of Stewart's fans gave the picture their seal of approval in the comments section, including a few celebrities.

Tamera Mowry-Housley seemed to dig the sexy shot and wrote "Clutching my pearls." "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo also sent Stewart some love, commenting "You set the bar too high for us all!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️"

One of the bestselling author's fans weighed in and said "GIRL, I’ll have what you’re having!!!!" and another wrote "Seriously, how are you so fabulous???"

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

On Friday morning, Stewart posted a follow-up photo from her big night out and gave credit to her glam team for working some makeup and hair magic.

"Apres makeup by @daisybeautytoye A great daylight photo by @susanmagrino7 Getting ready for a big night!! @sobewffest 20!" she wrote in the caption.

In the photo, she struck a somewhat more demure pose and showed off her gorgeous metallic dress one more time.

Last summer, Stewart shared a sultry selfie of herself lounging in the pool and pursing her lips.

"My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!" she captioned the post.

In a recent interview with Insider, the lifestyle expert shared some tips for other Instagram users who are trying to master the art of taking sultry photos.

"Just look good and pose with a provocative look on your face," she suggested.

Stewart also emphasized how editing can take a photo from drab to fab, but did clarify that her pool selfie was indeed unedited.

"A lot of the girls that you think are just naturally amazing are highly-edited online," she said. "There are wizards at editing that can make you look great."

Last summer, Stewart told "Entertainment Tonight" that she wasn't trying to post a "thirst trap" and wasn't even sure what that was at the time.

"My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good," she said.