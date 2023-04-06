Martha Stewart was determined to not let bad weather and a canceled flight ruin her day.

On April 5, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert explained in an Instagram post that she had to skip a work event. So, she decided to make the best out of a bad situation and get a haircut instead.

Stewart shared that her recent flight to Chicago was canceled due to poor weather conditions.

“I missed my speaking engagement at a huge gathering hosted by @beckershealthcare,” she wrote in the caption, referring to a hospital and insurance media company.

She continued, “This is the very first time in my career that I missed a contracted appearance and I felt really disappointed.”

But, she immediately knew what would cheer her up. Stewart said she decided to get a manicure, pedicure and a brand-new hairstyle.

“The new do is refreshing and lovely! Thanks John!!!” she said, tagging New York City stylist John Barrett.

Stewart also included photos of her chic bob in the post. She uploaded a selfie of her pursing her lips while showing off her slightly shorter look. In a second photo, her stylist fluffs her blonde tresses as she poses for the camera.

Multiple fans complimented the television personality in the comments.

“This is giving me Miranda Priestly vibes,” one person wrote, referencing Meryl Streep’s fashionable character in “The Devil Wears Prada.”

“Martha being economical and more environmentally friendly than all her peers by flying commercial,” another said. “And posting thirst traps (in) her 80s.”

Stewart is a fan of uploading glamorous selfies and embracing different styles on social media.

In 2020, she debuted a new haircut she received from Barrett for her Martha Stewart Living photo shoot.

“A real haircut makes a difference!!!” she captioned an Instagram picture of her smiling while getting ready to snap her cover photos.

Last year, she continued her tradition of revealing her hair transformations to her fans.

On January 21, 2022, she posted a slideshow to Instagram, documenting her cut, blow dry and final results courtesy of stylist Frederic Fekkai.

She shared in the caption that Fekkai has been cutting her hair for more than 35 years.

“He is also an old friend, a colleague in business( he sat on my board ) and we recently had the opportunity to revisit the past on a plane trip from Los Angeles,” Stewart wrote.

She added, “He invited me back to his bustling hair salon at @themarkhotelny where we had a great time and I got another fabulous ‘haircut by Frederic!’”